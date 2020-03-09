The week's best concerts: Mar. 9-12

Monday 3.9

Best Coast @ First Avenue

Slathered in reverb and guitar haze, Best Coast’s upbeat power-punk songs exude the sticky humidity of a sad romantic summer. The Los Angeles duo’s new Always Tomorrow is the giddiest of sobriety albums: The lyrics are all about calming down and getting clean (“For the First Time”), with all the excitement channeled into the guitars (“Rollercoaster”). With Mannequin Pussy. 18+. 7 p.m. $20. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

David Sanborn Jazz Quintet @ Dakota

Sanborn can play anything he wants well—even his smooth jazz discs are a cut above the competition. But that “Jazz Quintet” signals that on his current tour the altoist will honor postbop complexity without shorting his Ray Charles-oriented funk-jazz grooves. The ensemble is aces: trombonist Michael Dease, pianist Geoff Keezer, and a rhythm section of Billy Kilson on drums and bassist Mike Deboo. Also Tuesday. 7 + 9 p.m. $40-$70. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 3.10

Omar Sosa and Yilian Cañizares: Aguas @ Cedar

Cuban pianist Omar Sosa loves to collaborate with musicians of disparate styles, but for the eponymous Aguas album, he teams up with a fellow Cuban now living in Europe, violinist-vocalist Yilian Cañizares, to explore their Afro-Cuban Yoruban roots in a distinctively sleek and sensual manner. With Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles (who completes the trio) adding a multiplicity of textures, and Sosa providing programming and samples, Aguas the ensemble soothes and beguiles without pureeing New Age smoothies, then kicks into another gear with piano arpeggios and string-driven lyricism. 7:30 p.m. $25/$28. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 3.11

Of Montreal @ Fine Line

Over the past two decades, Of Montreal has hopped polymorphously between genres—power pop, glam pastiche, psychedelic noodling—but certain devices remain constant: colorful synthesizers, melodic uplift, and Kevin Barnes’s bloody, emotive yelp. The Athens band’s new Ur Fun is a blast of dancefloor sunshine, peaking with the roller-disco hooks of “Polyaneurism” and “Gypsy That Remains.” With Lily and Horn Horse. 18+. 7 p.m. $22/$25. 318 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Thursday 3.12

