The week's best concerts: Mar. 2-5

Monday 3.2

Bill Frisell @ Dakota

Prolific, genre-defying virtuoso guitarist and restless musical adventurer Bill Frisell’s latest project, Harmony, is named for the sublime, intertwined voices of Petra Haden, cellist Hank Roberts, and bassist/baritone guitarist Luke Bergman. Their vocal harmonies engage in flirtatious dances with Frisell’s expressive, jazz-grounded, roots-infused guitar work. On the group’s eponymous album, the results are rich, nuanced, atmospheric revelations of originals, Billy Strayhorn, Lerner and Loewe, Stephen Foster, and Pete Seeger. 7 & 9 p.m. $25-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 3.3

Sudan Archives @ 7th St Entry

A humble, precise miniaturist in an age that rewards unrealized ambition, Brittney Parks’ 2019 album Athena evokes multiple African traditions and strains of avant-garde experimentation on a violin she plucks, saws, and otherwise coaxes unexpected hooks from, and she never once asks directions to Carnegie Hall. My favorite chorus is a simple “Oh did you know/Oh did you know/Life is/Life’s not perfect?” I knew. But sometimes I need the reminder. With Cartel Madras. 18+. 7 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wire @ Fine Line

Even 40 years ago, before punk transitioned to post-punk, Wire was idiosyncratically defying expectations. The English quartet still does, working a nexus of art-rock, post-punk, and avant-garde with such terse eloquence it can squeeze a profound opus on the twisted state of the world into 35 efficient minutes on the new Mind Hive. Wire’s seventeenth studio album probes our dystopian wilderness with keenly observed, poetic allusions to privation, anomie, political atrocities, and conformity. The music is taut, hook-laden turmoil, with buzzing grooves, ominous distortion, and psychedelia. DJ Jake Rudh opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $2540-$. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis More info here.—Rick Mason

Jeremy Walker Quartet: When Duke Met Coltrane @ Dakota

The Duke Ellington-John Coltrane collaboration in 1962 was musically tilted toward the 63-year old Duke even though Coltrane’s stellar rhythm section was on board. In what has become a sustainable tribute gig, pianist-bandleader Jeremy Walker does an admirable job of balancing tradition with the 58 subsequent years of jazz that have followed, with Brandon Wozniak in the Coltrane role and the adventurous Anthony Cox (bass) and Kevin Washington (drums) in the rhythm section. 7 p.m. $15-$20. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Nathaniel Rateliff @ State Theatre

Before bursting out as an exuberant neo-soul shouter with a blazing R&B band, Nathaniel Rateliff was mostly an introspective singer-songwriter with folk and country threads. That’s pretty much what he’s returned to on his new solo album—And It’s Still Alright offers melancholy ruminations on his divorce and the death of his friend and producer Richard Swift. Rateliff’s philosophical musings sometimes spawn a gentle swagger (“What A Drag”); elsewhere his grief fuels vague ennui or rises into pure anguish on “Rush On.” It’s rawness on a different plane than his bristling stuff. Before kicking off his solo tour with this two-night stand at the State, Rateliff will perform at a Monday night Bernie Sanders rally at St. Paul’s RiverCentre. Courtney Marie Andrews opens. Also Wednesday. 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 3.4

Kamasi Washington @ Fitzgerald Theatre

A large man seemingly capable of blistering paint with his scintillating forays on the tenor saxophone, Kamasi’s sound caters to the outsized fantasy worlds of the cosmos and comic books, science fact and fiction, twirled up in a rapturous, inevitably spiritual bundle. Jazz purists sniff at his relatively limited command of technical nuance, an inevitable backlash and a moot point. He’s got a compelling band of like-minded sonic pugilists, and after playing First Ave, the Palace, and Rock the Garden, he’s moved on to the Fitz. With Astralblak. All ages. 8 p.m. $35. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 3.5

Tetzlaff and Karabits perform Shostakovich and Prokofiev @ Orchestra Hall

German violinist Christian Tetzlaff and Ukrianian conductor Kirill Karabit tackle a pair of major 20th century Russian works in this ambitious Minnesota Orchestra program. Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 2 is a good match for Tetzlaff (who recorded it with the Helsinki Philharmonic) for the nuance of its somber mood and the need to engage the orchestra. The blend of rising star Karabits with Prokofiev’s masterpiece, his 46-minute Symphony No. 5, is the grand finale. 11 a.m. Also Friday at 8 p.m. $12-$71.75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.

Complete Thursday music listings here.