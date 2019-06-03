The week's best concerts: June 3-6

Monday 6.3

David Berkman @ Crooners Supper Club

As Director of Jazz Studies at Queens College, Berkman is a widely known teacher and educational book author. As a bandleader, he has recently favored flexible sextets with multiple horns. This solo piano gig harkens back to his 2012 album, Self Portrait, only adds the intriguing come-on that he’ll be focusing on the music of John Coltrane and Pete Seeger—two reassuring pegs from someone with such a cerebral sense of adventure. 6 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 6.4

Wednesday 6.5

Mary Gauthier @ Vieux Carré

The main theme of Gauthier’s brilliant 2018 album Rifles and Rosary Beads, written with veterans and their spouses as part of the Songwriting With:Soldiers project, is, as one title puts it, “The War After the War.” The lived details of memoir are embellished here with phrases as plain-spoken as “My service was not a sacrifice” and as grand as a vision of “Heaven shining down on us/ Through bullet holes in the sky.” These songs aren’t polemics or apologies, and they’re not (at least not just) therapy. They’re expressions of an honest working-class realism, with sharp insight how the intense bonding of battle nurtures a desire for new forms of peacetime solidarity that the permanent wounds a soldier brings home make a necessity. With Jaimee Harris. 8 p.m. $30. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Bombino @ Cedar Cultural Center

Let’s not mince words: Bombino is the most galvanizing modern blues guitarist on the planet. The Niger native has his classic Tuareg groove on high alert, but the Hendrixian moods careening from psychedelia to reflective solitude, the seemingly offhand technical bravura reminiscent of another Western influence (Mark Knopfler) and his ongoing evolution at a mere 38 years of age result in a delightful package of joyous discover and visceral depth. 7:30 p.m. $22/$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

U.S. Girls @ Turf Club

On U.S. Girls latest album, In a Poem Unlimited, the groove of Meg Remy’s smartly subversive, lithe dance-pop is punctuated by an alternately smooth and honking alto sax and slathered in wah-wah grime. With Sweet Spirit and and the newly reformed ’90s local hardcore trio Calvin Krime. 7 p.m .$15/$17. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Thursday 6.6

Finesse, the Florists, Witch Watch, and Cheap Fantasy @ Turf Club

A top-to-bottom great local music lineup. The new wave duo Finesse got a publicity boost recently when Lana Del Rey shared their video for "Break the Steel" on Instagram. (Didn’t hurt that Lana’s brother Charlie Grant, who lives in town, directed the clip.) The Florists’ new album, Prayer Starter, takes their gawky post-punk to the next level, while spooky shoegazelings Witch Watch and dreamy electronic duo Cheap Fantasy make for a suitably moody matching pair. 7 p.m. $7. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

