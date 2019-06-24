The week's best concerts: June 24-28

Monday 6.24

City Pages Rap 'n' Rock Book Club: Go Ahead in the Rain @ Moon Palace Books

OK, it's not really a concert, but bear with me for this little self-interested advertorial plug. Join City Pages music editor Keith Harris (that's me) to talk about Hanif Abdurraqib's Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest. We'll play some music from Tribe and other '90s hip-hop greats, show some video clips to set the mood, and discuss Abdurraqib's personal reflections on growing up in hip-hop's golden era. All you need to bring are your memories and your opinions—oh, and a copy of the book, which you can pick up at Moon Palace for 20% off. 7 p.m. Absolutely free. 3032 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris



Earth @ 7th St Entry

Sadistik @ Turf Club

Tuesday 6.25

Elle PF, Ritual Talk @ 7th St Entry

California Guitar Trio @ Cedar Cultural Center

Wednesday 6.26

Built to Spill @ First Avenue

Alternative rock figurehead and guitar hero Doug Martsch has been touring intermittently, trading band members, and recording albums since 1992. But given the usual length and awesomeness of his harsh, melodic, enveloping guitar solos, this is definitely music designed for live immersion. Built to Spill’s current tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of their fourth album, Keep It Like a Secret. With Porcupine, Orua, and Clarke and the Himselfs. 18+. 6:30 p.m. $30. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Dylan LeBlanc @ Turf Club

From Shreveport via Muscle Shoals, Dylan LeBlanc is an impressive young singer/songwriter whose first three albums tended to rootsy, sometimes plaintive introspection. Renegade, his recently released breakthrough album, toughens up his sound with jangly guitars, loping rhythms, and sinewy focus thanks to hooking up with MS band the Pollies and stellar Nashville producer Dave Cobb. LeBlanc’s haunting high tenor—which addresses outsiders, gun violence, hypocritical religion, and the stolen American dream—jells nicely with the band to often suggest classic Tom Petty. Erin Rae opens. 21+. $13—$15. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

John Scofield’s Combo 66 @ Dakota

Jazz guitar virtuoso John Scofield is renowned for his eclecticism. He not only engages in jazz’s myriad permutations but also tackles material that originates in rock, country, pop, funk, and soul. He continued that methodology on 2018’s Combo 66, which coincides with his 66th birthday and features his regular drummer Bill Stewart plus bassist Vincent Archer and piano/organ ace Gerald Clayton. The quartet, working with simpatico grace, conjures agile grooves on Scofield originals, shifting among swing, bop, and fusion, adding twangy twitches to characteristically strong melodies. 7 & 9 p.m. $30—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 6.27

Brent Penny @ 7th St Entry

Dan Israel Does Dylan @ 331 Club

