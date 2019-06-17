The week's best concerts: June 17-20

Monday 6.17

Spider John Koerner’s 1000th Moon Celebration @ Cedar Cultural Center

Rooney @ 7th St Entry

Tuesday 6.18

Faye Webster @ 7th St. Entry

Like the best retro, Faye Webster’s music sounds nothing like the past. Her songs inhabit a rich swirl of bygone country and soul styles, plucked from history and smushed into a weird coffeehouse folk-pop synthesis enabled by historical distance and the streaming-era pop artist’s indifference to genre. Her new Atlanta Millionaires Club peaks with “Jonny,” a horn-speckled torch song delivered to an ex she hopes hears the song and can’t stop humming it, sung in a voice as viscous and runny as the melted chocolate on the album cover. With Jenny O. 18+. 7 p.m. $12. 701 First Ave. N.More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Wednesday 6.19

Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dakota

Though still in her 20s, classically trained virtuoso Cécile McLorin Salvant is already tied to the pantheon of iconic jazz vocalists. With her fifth album, The Window, she continues spicing her maverick take on tradition with exquisitely nuanced alchemy, this time almost exclusively as a duo with New Orleans pianist Sullivan Fortner. Their extravagant skills yield highly original interpretations of an eclectic array of standards, blues, Broadway, littering the pieces with jaw-dropping moments while redefining stuff as diverse as Stevie Wonder’s “Visions” and West Side Story’s “Somewhere.” 7 & 9 p.m. $25—$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Yeasayer @ Fine Line

Potty Mouth @ Moon Palace

Thursday 6.20

The Minus 5 @ Turf Club

Less a working band than an umbrella under which Scott McCaughey can record songs with various musician friends and acquaintances, the Minus 5 combine McCaughey’s penchant for detailed, nostalgic, history-obsessed songs about weird corners of American myth with frequent collaborator Peter Buck’s lucid, magisterial guitar style. Their new Stroke Manor comes out June 14. With Rich Mattson and the North Stars. 21+. 7 p.m. $16. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

