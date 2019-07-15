Monday 7.15

Snail Mail @ First Avenue

Lindsey Jordan sings with deadpan melancholy, plays clean, discrete guitar riffs that bifurcate into frayed crisscrossing electric currents, and writes songs that are sad because they’re funny. “Heat Wave” was last year’s best song about lovelorn dreaming in the drowsy, muggy summer, while “Pristine” projects the comic misery of hearing abject longings sung aloud. With Sasami. 18+. 7 p.m. $20. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Arthaus, Devon Gray and Davu Seru @ Icehouse

Two duets reflecting very disparate tastes. Arthaus is Happy Apple bassist Erik Fratzke and cornetist Noah Ophoven-Baldwin, tweaking “film music” by 20th century avant-garde orchestral renegades from Hungary (Ligeti), Japan (Takemitsu), and Italy (Moroder). Longtime colleagues Gray and Seru are likewise adventurous in a more Afrocentric vein, on keyboards and percussion, respectively. 10 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 7.16

Wednesday 7.17

Black Pumas, Los Coast @ 7th St Entry

Riding a significant new band buzz, Austin, Texas’ Black Pumas arrive with an exuberant rush of neo-psychedelic soul. Led by charismatic frontman Eric Burton, with a gospel-fired falsetto and textured voice reminiscent of Otis Redding, and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, BP taps classic soul and R&B buoyed by hip-hop, rock, folk, and funk. Their engaging eponymous debut will likely elicit multiple awards. Fellow Austinites Los Coast concoct a bristling, head-spinning jumble of vintage R&B, funk, soul, and rock with elastic grooves as infectious as they are unpredictable. 18+. 7 p.m. $15—$17. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Van Hunt @ Dakota

When Van Hunt released his eponymous debut in 2004, it was appropriately hailed as a return to the r&b roots of folks like Sly Stone, Marvin Gaye, and Prince—singer-songwriters who arrest you with funky-soul-pop music then whisper distinctive but plainspoken sweet somethings into your ears. Now Hunt is doubling down on the lyrics via a solo acoustic reimagining of the disc for its 15th anniversary. Worth the gamble. Prince protégé Andy Allo opens. 7 p.m. $15-$20. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Kyle Craft & Showboat Honey @ Turf Club

An inevitable development in the history of combinatorial novelty, Kyle Craft’s honky-tonk glam-rock hybrid blares, as the dusty guitars strum and plinky pianos pound with a vehemence unbecoming of mere period pieces. His devilish singing is the final touch on a rather elaborate cartoon. His new Showboat Honey, named for his backing band, comes out July 12. With Warren Thomas Fenzi. 7:30 p.m. $12/$14. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Thursday 7.18

Velvet Negroni @ Icehouse

Before he heads off on tour in support of Tame Impala, don’t sleep on this sneak peek at Velvet Negroni’s new disc, Neon Brown, due out on 4AD August 30. A series of advance videos reveal him retaining the adventurous textures and beats of his 2017 debut, T.C.O.D. while using his voice more effectively and elastically. It’s electronically-tinged r&b with stark elements of hip hop and jazz. VN’s producer, Psymun, opens. 10 p.m. $8/$12. 21+ 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Parquet Courts @ First Avenue

On last year’s Wide Awake!, these four Texan-bred New Yorkers seemed determined to prove that any genre can be “punk,” that eclecticism is a political virtue because it proves that urgency and a sense of play can coexist. Parquet Courts reach into dub and funk, the title track is a roller-skating jam as protest rally, and “Death Will Bring Change” is ’60s pop-psychedelia with a children’s chorus warbling in support. And the band clearly wants us all to join in on the album’s bounciest chorus: “Well I can’t count how many times I’ve been outdone by nihilism/Joined the march that splits an open heart into a schism.” With Cate Le Bon. 18+ 7 p.m. $25/$28. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Keith Harris

