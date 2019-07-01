The week's best concerts: July 1-4

Monday 7.1

Adam Zahller @ Icehouse

Zahller, a 30-year old guitarist-vocalist, has popped up in some impressive settings—backing Merce Cunningham, paying tribute to Henry Threadgill at the Walker, appearing in Michelle Kinney’s ensemble, What We Have Here. Tonight he’ll spotlight his talents as a composer, helped out by nine familiar collaborators (including Kinney) that comprise 3 brass, 3 reeds, 2 strings, and percussion. It’s progressive, experimental jazz that veers into drone and rock territory. 8 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 7.2

Bad Religion @ First Avenue

Bad Religion’s new Age of Unreason is exactly the rousing, bitter anti-Trump gesture you’d expect from hardcore punk’s longest-running protest band, packed with speedy riffs and useful ironic catchphrases (“Do the Paranoid Style”, “End of History”). As with their songs against Bush, their mood is a familiar one: angry, unsurprised, exasperated. With Dave House & the Mermaid. 18+. 7 p.m. $32.50. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 7.3

Alejandro Escovedo @ Dakota

With immigration inciting poisonous national debate, Alejandro Escovedo poignantly captures the hopes, “blood and sacrifice,” and unsettling essence of the search for the elusive American dream on his latest, The Crossing. Written with Antonio Gramentieri and recorded with his Italian band, Don Antonio, the album taps some of Escovedo’s personal history to address how regret, bigotry, and tragedy have compromised America’s promise. The multifaceted music ranges from rock to folkloric Mexican to alt-country, reflecting Escovedo’s own musical journey. Casey Neill opens. 7 p.m. $35—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Will Kjeer Project @ Studio Z

One of the most enjoyable prospects for the coming decade is watching how all the precocious members of the band Hoaxer evolve. Pianist-composer Will Kjeer has been playing gigs nearly half of his 22 years and finds himself helming this edition of Studio Z’s “All Originals Jazz Series” in a trio with Hoaxer bassist Charlie Lincoln and the inimitable drummer Dave King for the first set, adding saxophonist Brandon Wozniak after the break. 8 p.m. $10. 275 E. Fourth St., Suite 200, St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 7.4



Go see some fireworks or something. Complete Thursday music listings here.