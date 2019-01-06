The week's best concerts: Jan. 7-10

Charlie Parr began his monthly set of Sunday night stints at the University Ave. joint this weekend, and now the Cactus Blossoms and Andrew Broder are set to make their bows. A$AP Rocky, however, will only be playing the Armory one night.

Monday 1.7

The Cactus Blossoms Residency @ Turf Club

Once more, harmonizing sibs Jack Torrey and Page Burkum are setting up camp at the Turf for four straight weeks. Think of this year’s residency as a warmup for the March release of their new album, Easy Way. Last month they dropped the lead single, “Please Don’t Call Me Crazy,” a rocker that’s hardly as polite as the name suggests. With Frankie Lee. 21+. 7 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Jerry Bergonzi @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Bergonzi is a tenor saxophonist with a voluptuous sound and an adventurous affinity for improvisation that draws comparisons to John Coltrane and Sonny Rollins. He’s simultaneously a well-known educator and a stalwart of Boston’s jazz scene, and his last album, Dog Star, revealed that his chops and his tunes remain at a high level at age 71. 7 + 9 p.m. $20-$30. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 1.8

A$AP Rocky @ Armory

Harlem rapper and A$AP Mob member A$AP Rocky arrived as an almost instant star in 2011, though he famously drew more influence from Southern cities like Houston than his native East Coast. A kind of post-regional and stylistic fluidity still defines him, as Rocky has pushed his music in ambitious, psychedelic directions. He released his slightly slept-on third album, Testing, during rap's busy spring, featuring contributions from Frank Ocean and Blood Orange's Dev Hynes, followed by the Tame Impala-sampling single "Sundress" in November. 8 p.m. $55-$91. 500 S. 6th St. More info here.—Michael Madden

Wednesday 1.9

Jennifer Koh, Tshawn Sorey, Vijay Iyer @ Amsterdam

This summit of cutting edge virtuoso musicians under the auspices of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music series brings together classical violinist Jennifer Koh, percussionist/trombonist Tyshawn Sorey and jazz pianist Vijay Iyer. All three blur lines among genres while pursuing fiercely singular, ingenious visions. Primary focus will be on Koh’s recently commissioned Limitless. Sorey’s In Memoriam Muhal Richard Abrams and Iyer’s The Diamond will subsequently inspire exploration of the overall theme: the relationship between composition and improvisation/composer and musician. 7:30 p.m. $25—$30. 6 6th St. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Andrew Broder & People @ Turf Club

Once again, Fog frontman and all-around Minneapolis music mainstay Andrew Broder has a January residency at the Turf, with proceeds from this year's series of shows benefiting the Franklin Hiawatha Encampment, the Vermont nonprofit One Tree Planted, and other worthy causes. Tonight’s “people” include the Justin Vernon/Aaron Dessner pairing Big Red Machine, Naeem, DJ Keezy, and "special surprise guests." 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Thursday 1.10

Kaleem the Dream @ 7th St Entry

Kaleem the Dream is a St. Paul talent to watch in 2019. Kaleem’s two EPs from last year, the P. Soul-produced Good Writtens and the freestyle-packed Bruce Leem Vol. 1, showcased the proud 651 representer’s instinctive songcraft and technical skill. The Cities may still be sleeping on Kaleem, but he seems to be just one more solid release away from a breakthrough. With Destiny Roberts, Aubrey King, Tomorrow Genius, and more. 18+. 9 p.m. $10/$15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.— Michael Madden

Ordinarius @ Cedar Cultural Center

There’s nothing common about Ordinarius, a Brazilian vocal sextet on its first U.S. tour. The group’s complex, vibrant arrangements glisten with exuberant harmonies and other thrilling vocal exploits in dynamic a cappella pieces. Sometimes its Brazilian rhythms are spiked with percussion, cavaquinho and guitar. The repertoire is drawn from traditional choro, expansive Mύsica Popular Brasileira, and such international pop as the Beatles, Stevie Wonder and Backstreet Boys. One particular focus is flamboyant Brazilian singer/actress Carmen Miranda. Local guitarist and Brazil aficionado Robert Everest opens. 7:30 p.m. $18—$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Special EFX All Stars @ The Dakota

Guitarist and co-founder Chieli Minucci carries forth the now 35-year legacy of Special EFX, known for coating its spirited Latin and African beats with slick “contemporary jazz” (which splits the difference between “smooth” and “fusion”). But the big news here is the addition of Regina Carter, by consensus the best violinist in jazz today, and a longtime Dakota favorite as a headliner in her own right. 7 + 9 p.m. $35-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Fat Kid Wednesdays @ Khyber Pass Café

Just last month, Shifting Paradigm Records released a 16-year old live recording (Set One) from this trio’s halcyon days at the Clown Lounge, and after a lengthy hiatus they’ve been popping up more frequently lately, with appearances including these precious, usually sold-out gigs at the tiny Khyber (capacity 45), where bassist Adam Linz is one of the curators. Drummer JT Bates and saxophonist Michael Lewis round out this cult jazz band, prone to roaming moods and daring tightrope walks. 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. $20. 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

