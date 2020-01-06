The week's best concerts: Jan. 6-9

Monday 1.6

Cactus Blossoms @ Turf Club

Page Burkum and Jack Torrey chirp, echo, and harmonize, joining their voices in wholesome, yearning unison over strummed country-rock that’s often as spare and spacey as any contemporary ambient pop. Their 2019 album Easy Way emanates unflappable calm. Dusty Heart join the brothers as they kick off their annual January weekly residency at Turf Club; 21+. 7 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Jerry Bergonzi Quartet @ Crooners Supper Club

Bergonzi is a leading jazz educator for students and listeners alike. You can pick up his seven-volume Inside Improvisation and simply hear how he invests the bop, hard bop, and post-bop traditions with tenor sax excursions that are geometrically sound, retain the spark of impulse, and reveal an uncommon depth in his love of music. Perched both stylistically and chronologically between Joe Henderson and Branford Marsalis, Bergonzi shares their rich mix of integrity, scholarship and adventure. With old friend Billy Peterson on bass. 7 and 9 p.m. $25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Triocracy and Real Bulls @ Icehouse

It’s composer-trombonist-arranger JC Sanford’s turn to curate a month of Monday events at Icehouse, and he kicks things off with a pair of ensembles that use no traditional harmony instruments. Triocracy is Sanford’s horn-centric threesome, with Brandon Wozniak on tenor sax and Bruce Thornton on clarinet, alto, and bari sax both darting away and alongside his trombone during some of the coolest arrangements he’s ever written. There are songs that make you think Triocracy should be Real Bulls, but that moniker is reserved for the drums and percussion of duet partners Dave King and JT Bates, eminently creative musicians who both sneer at and embrace the practice of timekeeping. 8 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 1.7



Atom String Quartet @ Dakota

Despite its instrumentation (classical) and nation of origin (Poland), Atom String Quartet focuses on jazz and improvisation. Violinists Dawid Lubowicz and Mateusz Smoczyński, violist Michal Zaborski, and cellist Krzysztof Lenczowski formed the band in Warsaw in 2010, and from their jazz nucleus, the virtuosi radiate classical fusions laced with folk, blues, and global roots. They mix covers of fellow Poles Zbigniew Seifert and Krzysztof Penderecki in with their originals, and the results can be explosively avant-garde, lyrical and serene, or fiercely swinging. 7 p.m. $35—45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Yacht @ 7th St Entry

Yacht’s brand of punky dance pop has a brittle archness to it, thanks to Jona Bechtolt’s barbed, distorted synth jitters and Claire Evans’s spacey, detached chant-singing. The songs on their new Chain Tripping were composed partially via algorithm, which proves mainly that computers have the same taste in music as people. With Juiceboxxx. 18+. 7 p.m. $15. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Wednesday 1.8

Thursday 1.9

