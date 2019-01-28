The week's best concerts: Jan. 28-31

Monday 1.28

Neil Young @ Orpheum Theatre

Many refer to the 1980s as Neil Young’s “lost decade,” but for his Minnesota fanbase, that term may as well refer to the 2010s—the Canadian musical chameleon hasn’t visited the Twin Cities since a solo Northrop show in 2010. He’s making up for lost time over this next week with four Minneapolis theater shows This review of Saturday's kickoff at Pantages will give you a sense of what you’re in for: You’re likely to hear Neil standards such as “Heart of Gold,” “After the Gold Rush,” and “Ohio,” but beyond those classic rock staples that allow the 73-year-old to charge three big ones for the best seats in the house, the composition of his upcoming setlists is anyone’s guess. Our wishlist is here if you’re curious. (He’s already played a few of our requests.) Also Tuesday at State Theatre and Thursday at Northrop Auditorium. 7:30 p.m. $50-$300. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Alex Rice

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 1.29

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 1.30

Banda Magda @ Dakota

New York City-based global ensemble Banda Magda’s namesake is Magda Giannikou, a Greek-born, Berklee-educated singer/songwriter/accordionist whose music flits all over the map with cinematic sweep, vibrant colors, and insouciant charm. The charismatic Giannikou sings in six languages and is inspired by many international genres, including French chansons, Malian rhythms, cumbia, and Mediterranean folk. The group’s latest, 2017’s Tigre, weaves jazz, electronica, and rock through samba, border-defying pop, and even a thrilling cover of Pernambucan accordion legend Luiz Gonzaga. 7 p.m. $25—$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Ruston Kelly @ Icehouse

When he made it to Nashville, Ruston Kelly acquired a reputation as a songwriter (his tunes picked up by the likes of Tim McGraw) as well as a wicked addiction, whose toll fuels much of the material on his soul-baring debut album, Dying Star. The self-described “son of a highway daughter,” now happily married to Kacey Musgraves, reckons philosophically with myriad life traumas, finding joy by surviving suffering. Kelly’s music eschews classic Nashville, instead splashing pedal steel on a shadowy blend of folk, country, enigmatic pop, and rock. Savannah Conley opens. 21+. 9 p.m. $15. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Andrew Broder & People @ Turf Club

Once again, Fog frontman and all-around Minneapolis music mainstay Andrew Broder has a January residency at the Turf, with proceeds from this year's series of shows benefiting the Franklin Hiawatha Encampment, the Vermont nonprofit One Tree Planted, and other worthy causes. Broder's primary musical undertaking since last year's residency was producing Serengeti's final album under his acclaimed, bizarre alter ego "Kenny Dennis," August's Dennis 6e, and the Chicago art-rapper will be on hand for the final night of Broder’s residency. So will the Cloak Ox, Angel Davanport, Naeem, and Feel Free Hi Fi. 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden



Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 1.31

Emily King @ Fine Line

Emily King’s Minneapolis tour stop could seen as an unofficial album release show, as the Manhattan singer’s new, third album, Scenery, arrives on the same night. The 34-year-old King’s first LP since 2015’s The Switch(which featured what’s easily her most popular single, “Distance”), is a collection of sleek pop and R&B with an understated bubbliness. With Jennah Bell. 8:30 p.m. $20-$89. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

King Tuff @ Turf Club

As King Tuff, Vermont native Kyle Thomas is a playful classic-rock revivalist, dusting off fuzzy garage and glam sounds. Thomas made two King Tuff records in the mid-’00s, finally re-emerging and joining the Sub Pop roster for a self-titled album in 2012. He’s been more consistent since then, releasing easily his most colorful and expansive LP yet in last year’s The Other, featuring contributions from indie rock favs like Ty Segall, Jenny Lewis, and Kevin Morby. With Stonefield. 21+. 7 p.m. $18/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Laurence Juber and Martin Taylor @ Dakota

Juber was a member of Wings, but don’t hold that against him. In fact, know that his rock background gives his acoustic guitar style a greater sense of drama and flow. Martin Taylor is simply one of the greatest fingerpickers working the jazz vein that England has ever produced—his bio right-proudly quotes Pat Metheny describing him as “one of the most awesome solo-guitar players in the history of the instrument.” It adds up to a particularly fine edition of the Dakota’s recent guitar series of gigs. 7 p.m. $30-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

SPCO @ Icehouse

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra keeps finding charming ways to expand their potential core audience. Providing the drink of your choice as part of the ticket price at Icehouse and setting the program around jazz-friendly composer Bela Bartok’s piece for clarinetist Benny Goodman, complete with some Bulgarian folk music, is a great one-two punch. Tossing in a work by tango-jazz-chamber master Astor Piazzolla—The Four Seasons of Buenas Aires, for Piano Trio—clinches the deal. 7:30 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Complete Thursday music listings here.