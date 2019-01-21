The week's best concerts: Jan. 21-24

Monday 1.21

Atlantis Quartet @ Icehouse

There are plenty of local jazz bands whose gigs can anchor a thoroughly satisfying evening. But only the Atlantis Quartet, together now for decades, can boast such a deep catalog of original tunes that’s continually replentished by four different composers. Saxophonist Brandon Wozniak drops out of the writing chores on Atlantis’ fifth album, Hello Human, but plays with a torrid lyricism that leaves skid marks. It’s likely the quartet’s most conservative disc, but still offers plenty of intriguing overlaps beyond the post-bop terrain. 8 p.m. $8/$10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Red Planet @ Black Dog

Red Planet’s spectacular collaboration with pianist Bill Carrothers has unfortunately obscured how rewarding the trio is on their own. Through all his many projects and health tribulations, guitarist Dean Magraw has never cut loose as freely as on the band’s debut, Space Dust, twizzling Coltrane and Hendrix in an opening three-song parlay and closing the now 11-year old album with an astral jaunt through the Zulu doo-wop chestnut “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” 7 p.m. Tip jar ($10 donation suggested). 308 E. Prince Street, St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 1.22

Dua Saleh @ 7th St Entry

Singer, poet, and actor Dua Saleh became one of the Twin Cities’ most exciting and refreshing new artists off the strength of a mere few solo songs and collaborations, earning a fifth-place finish in City Pages’ 2018 Picked to Click poll along the way. Now Saleh is finally out with debut EP Nūr, produced by thestand4rd mastermind Psymun. Its mysterious-but-soulful experimentalism is a mesmerizing combination that somehow feels both ancient and futuristic. With Kamilla Love, Booboo, and R.A.D. 18+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Wednesday 1.23

Andrew Broder & People @ Turf Club

Once again, Fog frontman and all-around Minneapolis music mainstay Andrew Broder has a January residency at the Turf, with proceeds from this year's series of shows benefiting the Franklin Hiawatha Encampment, the Vermont nonprofit One Tree Planted, and other worthy causes. This week Broder will perform as a duo with Dave King. The rest of the lineup features Hymie’s Basement, Yoni Wolf of Why?, Lady Midnight, Margret, and DJ sets from Babyghost & Naeem. 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

True Blues: Corey Harris & Cedric Watson @ Dakota

Growing out of a project guitarist Harris started a few years ago with other contemporary blues artists, this collaboration brings together two likeminded musicians, both forward-looking yet immersed in tradition. Starting from country and Delta blues, Harris has followed eclectic tangents toward jazz and reggae, while fiddler/accordionist Watson has soaked up virtually the entirety of Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco music. Both are also compelling vocalists and composers adept at mining their sources. 7 p.m. $30—$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 1.24

Jamal Moore & Davu Seru w/Mankwe Ndosi @ Khyber Pass

Moore is the founder of Organix Trio, a free-ranging Afrocentric ensemble from Baltimore, and he plays a variety of reeds and winds with a gusto and heralding flair reminiscent of David Murray. He is thus ideal for a Khyber dust-up with kindred spirit Seru, and the drummer has recruited soulful vocalist Mankwe Ndosi as a third element. All are deep thinkers rooted in history and community, as their group improvisations will inevitably reveal. 9:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for students). 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

