The week's best concerts: Jan. 20-23

Not gonna pressure you or anything. Just wanted to get that out there.

Monday 1.20

Michael Cain Group and JC Sanford w/Seru and Schwartzberg @ Icehouse

The most compelling of JC Sanford’s Monday night curations of jazz at Icehouse in January. The trombonists’ trio with drummer Davu Seru and vibraphonist Levi Schwartzberg promises to be a textural feast of improvisational wisdom. Also on the bill is pianist Michael Cain, who spent nine years with drummer Jack DeJohnette, has a handful of his own discs on ECM and other labels featuring various jazz and international styles, and merits a higher profile. 8 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Avenue S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 1.21

Your Smith @ Fine Line

Your Smith’s spare, bubbly songs glimmer with sleek pop polish and radiate the warmth of coffeehouse folk. The Minneapolis/Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s voice has a mellow, smoky glow. The kiss-offs and the empowerment anthems overlap on her latest EP, last year’s Wild Wild Woman, featuring “Man of Weakness” and “Wild Wild Woman.” With Chelsea Jade. 18+. 7 p.m. $22/$25. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Wednesday 1.22

Kneebody @ Dakota

The genre-fluid ensemble has given ace drummer Nate Wood double duty as bassist in light of the (at least) temporary departure of Kaveh Rastegar to work on a solo project. Makes sense, as discs led by individual members Wood, Ben Wendel (sax), and Shane Endsley (trumpet) are as worthy as Kneebody’s voluminous catalog as a quintet. They’ve included guest vocalists on their latest, Chapters, so it will be interesting to see how that gets finessed live. Over the course of an evening, their virtuosic versatility finds the sweet spot for everyone in the audience at least once or twice. 7 + 9 p.m.. $15-$30. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 1.23

Fruition @ Turf Club

Oregon quintet Fruition started out with a rootsy Americana vibe sufficient to ease onto the jamgrass circuit. But the band has gradually absorbed an array of influences—pop, rock, folk, country. and many applicable hyphenations—and its sound has morphed beyond easy definition. It’s amiable, ambling, carefully crafted music prone to nuanced noodling and vocal harmonies. Fruition’s yin-yang back-to-back releases Wild as the Night and Broken at the Break of Day share an America-meets-Mumford languid pop vibe, aside from an odd crunchy folk-rocker or two. The Mighty Pines open. 21+. 7 p.m. $15—17. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul.—Rick Mason

Half Moon Run @ Amsterdam

Half Moon Run’s folksy chamber-pop hops between acoustic strum, electronic sparkle, and orchestral pomp with the instinctive fluidity of hardcore music nerds. The Montreal band’s most recent album, last year’s A Blemish in the Great Light, burbles with goofy surprises, maybe none as entertaining as the fact that they actually named a song “Jello On My Mind.” With Taylor Janzen. 18+. 7 p.m. $17/$19. 6 W 6th St., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

