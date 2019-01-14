The week's best concerts: Jan. 14-17

Monday 1.14

John Pizzarelli Trio @ Dakota

Jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli is a master of the warm, sophisticated style of his father, Bucky, adding a sublime sense of swing that’s carried over to his insinuating, emotionally revelatory vocals. Like Bucky, John has immersed himself in the Great American Songbook, providing fresh perspectives on the likes of Gershwin, Mercer, and Strayhorn. But he has also explored pop, with innovative jazz interpretations of the Beatles, Elvis Costello, and Steely Dan. His latest, Sinatra & Jobim @ 50, is an engaging tribute to the late-’60s collaboration between crooner Frank Sinatra and bossa nova composer Antonio Carlos Jobim. 7 & 9 p.m. $25—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

The Von Tramps @ 7th St Entry

The word "quietly" might be used to describe Minneapolis band the Von Tramps' debut album, last year's The Future Is Female, in the sense that it was unjustly overlooked upon release. In terms of musical impact and volume? Not so much. Produced by the Ataris' Dustin Phillips, the explosive album, which included a reworking of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" titled "Beg Your Parton," presented powerhouse lead singer Jenna Enemy and co. as one of the most anthemic acts on the local punk scene. With Theyself, Of the Orchard, and Stain the Mind.18+. 7 p.m. $5. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.— Michael Madden

Ethan Iverson @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Iverson’s divorce from the Bad Plus has been a tonic for both parties. The pianist has been able to better indulge his omnivorous curiosity and thirst, which includes membership in the Billy Hart Quartet, duos with Mark Turner, his fabulous Do The [email protected] website (which effortlessly educates jazz neophytes and maestros alike) and Then there are solo performances like this Dunsmore gig and a workshop at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, where Downbeat recently gushed about his “witty and mischievous virtuosity” deconstructing standards like “Laura” and “Misty.” 7:30 p.m. All ages. $20-$25. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

The Cactus Blossoms Residency @ Turf Club

Once more, harmonizing sibs Jack Torrey and Page Burkum are setting up camp at the Turf for four straight weeks. Think of this year’s residency as a warmup for the March release of their new album, Easy Way. Last month they dropped the lead single, “Please Don’t Call Me Crazy,” a rocker that’s hardly as polite as the name suggests. With Alpha Consumer. 21+. 7 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Tuesday 1.15

Laura Gibson @ 7th St Entry

Musical progression and personal reflection define small-town Oregon-bred singer-songwriter Laura Gibson’s fifth album, October’s Goners. Partly inspired by the death of Gibson’s father when she was 14, the record follows her recently earned MFA in creative writing and contains some of her most literary lyricism yet, and though some of it’s raw and plainly acoustic guitar-based, it ultimately feels more epic than intimate thanks to its big arrangements, including swooping strings. With Stelth Ulvang.18+. 7 p.m. $12/$14. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Wednesday 1.16

Andrew Broder & People @ Turf Club

Once again, Fog frontman and all-around Minneapolis music mainstay Andrew Broder has a January residency at the Turf, with proceeds from this year's series of shows benefiting the Franklin Hiawatha Encampment, the Vermont nonprofit One Tree Planted, and other worthy causes. This week, Broder will be joined by Marijuana Deathsquads, Gully Boys, Sophia Erris, and DJ Keezy and Naeem. 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Thursday 1.17

The Lil Smokies @ Turf Club

Missoula, Montana’s Lil Smokies burn through revved bluegrass with abundant energy. Acoustic instrumentation—including upright bass, Dobro, banjo, and fiddle—tie the quintet to Appalachian roots, while its electrifying intensity and contemporary storytelling pushes it into progressive bluegrass territory. On 2017’s Changing Shades, the Smokies’ vivid vocal harmonies duel with perspicacious picking. Fiddler Jake Simpson patterns his breaks on rock guitar solos, and songs like “Ms. Marie” chug along with country-rock flair. Michigan Rattlers open. 21+. $15—$17. 7:30 p.m. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason