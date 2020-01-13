The week's best concerts: Jan. 13-16

Monday 1.13

Atmosphere @ First Avenue

Over the years, Minneapolis’s chosen rap duo gradually evolved from confessional expressionists into narrative realists, as Slug’s raps became less dramatic and more observed, packed with concrete everyday details and anxieties. Their new Whenever, surprise-released last month, has a tossed-off looseness about it; Ant’s beats feature heavy thumping basslines and exude a faint aroma of designer weed. With The Lioness, Nikki Jean, and DJ Keezy. 18+. 7 p.m. $30. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Cactus Blossoms @ Turf Club

As Cactus Blossoms, brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey chirp, echo, and harmonize, joining their voices in wholesome, yearning unison over strummed country-rock that’s often as spare and spacey as any contemporary ambient pop. Their new Easy Way emanates unflappable calm. Their annual January residency at the Turf Club continues this week with Jack Klatt. 21+. 7 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Tuesday 1.14

Wednesday 1.15

Yola, Amythyst Kiah @ Fine Line

Yolanda Quartey is from England’s West Country, but her heart and soul reside around Muscle Shoals, Memphis, and Nashville. A former session singer, Yola is now up for four Grammys thanks to her solo debut, Walk Through Fire, a masterful collection of country-soul, folk, and classic pop produced and co-written by Black Key Dan Auerbach. The marvelously crafted songs about love’s vagaries glisten via rich arrangements and Yola’s radiant, gloriously expressive voice. Also a stunning singer, guitarist, and writer, roots savvy opener Amythyst Kiah recently collaborated on Rhiannon Giddens’ Our Native Daughters project. 18+. 7 p.m. $26—40. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Dakota

Just as arctic blasts threaten, balmy breezes arrive in the guise of Hawaiian slack-key guitar aces George Kahumoku Jr., Led Kaapana, and Kawika Kahiapo. Renaissance man Kahumoku, a longtime activist in preserving native Hawaiian culture, coaxes a deep, lustrous sound from his 12-string. Kaapana’s virtuoso picking dances like sunlight on Pacific waves, while his traditional vocals range from baritone to falsetto. Kahiapo fuses trad material with contemporary folk. Together they evoke the warm aloha spirit. 7 p.m. $35—45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 1.16

Taylor McFerrin @ 7th St Entry

An experienced keyboardist and beatboxer who only just started singing on his own material, Taylor McFerrin crafts mellow, easy-flowing, R&B-tinged jazz soundscapes. His latest album, last year’s Love’s Last Chance, glimmers with bright, sleek fusion colors that reflect his recent stint in Robert Glasper’s experimental R+R=Now supergroup. Oh, and yes, Bobby’s his dad. 18+. 7 p.m. $15/$18. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

