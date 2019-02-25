The week's best concerts: Feb.25-28

It’s a bad theory, I know. But it’s mine.

Monday 2.25

Davu Seru’s Motherless Dollar @ Icehouse

Icehouse has replaced JT’s Jazz Implosion series with a series of residencies—each month through the rest of 2019, Monday nights will be handed over to a single artist. February belongs to the relentlessly prolific drummer-composer Davu Seru, who’ll workshop his fresh quartet tunes with a piano-less ensemble featuring trombonist JC Sanford and saxophonist Scott Fulz on the “front line” (roles will inevitably vary) and bassist Anthony Cox completing the magnificent “rhythm section.” 8 p.m. $10 ($35 for the dinner package). 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 2.26

Cherry Glazerr, Palehound @ Fine Line

On the L.A. trio Cherry Glazerr’s third album, Stuffed & Ready, frontwoman and guitarist Clementine Creevy rocks out with prickly impatience as she dissects the power dynamics in the relationships she endures, the band’s sound settling somewhere between power pop and shoegaze. Fronted by Ellen Kempner, the Boston band Palehound has released two terrific albums and, just last week, the simmering new single, “Killer,” its chorus the vengefully loving promise “I wanna be the one who kills the man who hurt you, darling.” With Strange Relations. 7 p.m. $15-$30. 318 1st Ave N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wednesday 2.27

Marcia Ball, Sonny Landreth @ Dakota

A rare joint tour by Louisiana icons Marcia Ball and Sonny Landreth. Bayou State-raised Texan pianist Ball blends barrelhouse with Professor Longhair. She’s a soulful singer and exceptional songwriter, equally adept at party anthems, heartfelt sagas, and pointed but uplifting sociopolitical jags like the title cut of her latest, Shine Bright. Innovative virtuoso slide guitarist Landreth, also a fine writer, favors a noirish mix of swamp pop, zydeco, blues, and rock. 7 p.m. $50—$70. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 2.28

Ella Mai @ Varsity Theater

London R&B singer Ella Mai hit big last spring with the irresistible shimmer of “Boo’d Up,” over a year after it was first released; the sleeper hit eventually won a Grammy for Best R&B Song. Mai, who signed with DJ Mustard after the Los Angeles producer saw some of her 15-second Instagram covers, followed it with another hit in “Trip” and, in October, her self-titled debut album, a tightly crafted collection that cemented her as one of the leaders of R&B’s freshman class. With Kiana Lede and Lucky Daye. 18+. 8 p.m. $95. 1308 4th St. SE., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

John Maus @ First Avenue

A native of Austin, Minnesota, the brainy, experimental synth-popper John Maus moved to California after high school, eventually meeting and collaborating with fellow avant outsider Ariel Pink. His breakthrough came five years after his debut, with 2011’s We Must Become the Pitiless Censors of Ourselves proving much better-received than his divisive early work, his melodies gleaming brighter than before. Maus took a lengthy hiatus from music, earning his PhD instead, but he eventually returned to Minnesota and recorded two albums, 2017’s Screen Memories and the companion piece Addendum, using a custom-built modular synthesizer. With LUKDLX. 18+. 7 p.m. $20/$22. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

The Chills @ Turf Club

Expecting a really good album from Martin Phillipps and the Chills in 2018 seemed unreasonable, but there was maturing insight and a welcome mellowing of sentiment on Snowbound last year to match the gorgeous guitar-pop (lush but not ethereal) and swelling keyboard grooves that the New Zealander Phillipps has been fashioning since the 1980s. Perhaps that’s because, for a change, Phillipps kept the same lineup from 2015’s Silver Bullets. In any case, it sets up the potential for their best live show in decades. Doors at 7 p.m. with opening acts. $20 ($22 day of show). 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Matt Rahaim @ Khyber Pass

Rahaim is on the music faculty at the U of M and a Hindustani classical vocalist of the Gharana style of singing, featuring mostly simple ragas that are sinuous and soothing. He’ll appear with Abhiniv Sharma on tabla and Abhijit Kshirsagar on harmonium. 9:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for students). 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Minnesota Orchestra String Quartet @ Finnegans

Praise be the efforts of local classical music organizations to meet the unwashed masses on their own turf. The Minnesota Orchestra is sponsoring a free mini-concert, christened “A Pint of Music,” at this downtown Minneapolis watering hole. Orchestra members comprising the typical instrumentation of a string quartet—two violins, a viola and cello—will play for 30-45 minutes and then share a brew with the audience. 7:30 p.m. Free. 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson