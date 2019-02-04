The week's best concerts: Feb. 4-7

Monday 2.4

Tuesday 2.5

Interpol @ Palace Theatre

Like the Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, post-punk outfit Interpol had a distinct place in rock right from the start, at the center of the wave of early-’00s NYC bands that released now-classic debut albums (in their case, Turn on the Bright Lights). Like some of those other bands, they’ve also struggled to match or top their early stuff, but they’ve endured well enough. After self-producing their previous two albums, they teamed with producer Dave Fridmann (the Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev) for their sixth album, last year’s analog-recorded Marauder. With Sunflower Bean. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $40. 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Wednesday 2.6

Andrew Broder & People @ Turf Club

Once again, Fog frontman and all-around Minneapolis music mainstay Andrew Broder has a January residency at the Turf, with proceeds from this year's series of shows benefiting the Franklin Hiawatha Encampment, the Vermont nonprofit One Tree Planted, and other worthy causes. Broder's primary musical undertaking since last year's residency was producing Serengeti's final album under his acclaimed, bizarre alter ego "Kenny Dennis," August's Dennis 6e, and the Chicago art-rapper will be on hand for the final night of Broder’s residency. So will the Cloak Ox, Angel Davanport, Naeem, and Feel Free Hi Fi. 21+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Thursday 2.7

Flipp Dinero @ Fine Line

Flipp Dinero is inclined to such oddly craggy vocals that his fast rise to rap stardom is a little baffling. Yet here he is, threatening to crack the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 with his long-bubbling single “Leave Me Alone,” the clear standout from his Guala See Guala mixtape. The 23-year-old Brooklyn native may need another smash or solid full-length project soon to fend off the idea that he’s a one-hit wonder, but considering his recent, three-way deal with DJ Khaled’s We the Best, Cinematic Music Group, and Epic Records, he seems primed to continue his ascent. 18+. 8 p.m. $19.95-$35. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Dakota

As Midwestern wind chills plunge each midwinter, Hawaiian master musicians drift in on virtual balmy breezes. This year’s trio features George Kahumoku Jr., Nathan Aweau, and Kawika Kahiapo, all slack-key guitar aces steeped in paniola culture and other islands traditions. Primarily a twelve-string guitarist, Kahumoku has earned multiple Grammys and been a preservation activist. Aweau has won numerous awards for his vocals and is a virtuoso on jazz-oriented electric seven-string bass, while Kahiapo also ventures into contemporary folk. 7 p.m. $35—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Richard Johnson Trio @ Vieux Carre

Johnson played in ensembles led by the cream of contemporary jazz classicists—folks like Wynton Marsalis and guitarist Russell Malone—around the turn of the century before getting into musical education. So it’s a tonic to hear that the pianist will be tackling Dave Brubeck’s catalog, including the entirety of Time Out, which turns 60 this year, an iconic LP with a lot of sophisticated time signatures embedded in its toe-tapping familiarity. 9:30 p.m. $17 for a table seat, $12 at the bar. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More infohere.—Britt Robson

