The week's best concerts: Feb. 3-6

Michael Kiwanuka is the spaciest of contemporary retro-soul crooners, conjuring airy, cavernous expanses through which his sharp, smoky baritone can burn slowly. The London singer-songwriter's latest album, last year’s Danger Mouse-produced Kiwanuka, peaks with “Living in Denial,” a rueful ballad whose fuzzy guitar hook lulls him into a mystic calm. With Sammy Brue. 18+. 7 p.m. $22.50/$40. 17 W 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

King Princess writes ardent, meticulous songs about self-presentation and queer adolescent romance, performed in an electronic coffeehouse folk style whose spare blankness gives her voice room to ache. Rather than “play[ing] 1950,” as her breakthrough hit (“1950”) put it, the wispy beats, strummed acoustic ballads, and flighty soul singing of the Brooklyn singer-songwriter's debut Cheap Queen are purest 2019. With Kilo Kish and Puffy. 6 p.m. $35/$50. 17 W 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

If you haven’t kept up with Hatfield since days with the Blake Babies and her subsequent solo material, know that she’s put out three records within the past two years. Two are exclusively dedicated to covers of the Police, and Olivia Newton-John, respectively, sandwiched around a poppy collection of originals entitled Weird. While mostly do-it-herself in the studio, Hatfield will front a quartet live, her youthful voice and wry, yet guilelessly earnest sensibility intact. The Chicago-based Sunshine Boys, with ex-Blake Babies drummer Freda Love Smith, open. 8 p.m. $20. 21+. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Earthgang are the most dynamic of duos, eagerly colliding with zany energy as they assume funny voices, switch flows, and both mock-imitate and try to out-rhyme each other. The Atlanta rappers’ recent Mirrorland bounces over a deep country-funk groove (“Blue Moon”) and the occasional horn-speckled ballad (“Tequila”), as Olu and WowGr8 delight in friendly competition. With Mick Jenkins, Jurdan Bryant, and Wynne. 15+. 6:30 p.m. $43. 1308 Fourth St. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Such is the streaming era that Trippie Redd put out two releases in 2019, called ! an album and A Love Letter to You 4 a mixtape, made both available on the same platforms as well as on CD, and it was the mixtape that hit #1 on the Billboard 200. The Ohio rapper’s “Topanga,” gliding over sensitive piano chords and sampled chipmunk gospel, is the very model of a plaintive rap ballad. With BlocBoy JB and Kodie Shane. 7 p.m. $39.50. 3090 Southlawn Drive, St. Paul. Complete Thursday music listings here.—Lucas Fagen

Jacquees took grief for naming his latest disc King of R&B but you’ll cut him more slack if you emphasize the last word of the title instead of the first. His old-school style R&B jams go back at least to the post-new-jack swing talk-crooners like Jodeci, through to Maxwell, and on to his direct associations with Chris Brown and Trey Songz. His material has gradually glided from mackin’ to lovin’ (from “B.E.D.” to “You”), and “I’d rather be with you and all your bullshit,” remains an ideal refrain for his air-kissed vocal testimony. 8 p.m. $35-$52. 18+. 1308 SE 4th St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

