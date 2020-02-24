The week's best concerts: Feb. 24-27

Monday 2.24

Tuesday 2.25



Dashboard Confessional @ First Avenue

The lilting power ballads of Dashboard Confessional’s heyday retain their therapeutic, spiritually cleansing ethos, dangling on a string like slow-spinning redemption: contemporary pop’s self-care anthems, sung by yearning everymen, betray Chris Carrabba’s fingerprints. Their show celebrates the 20th anniversary of their first album, The Swiss Army Romance. With the Get Up Kids. 18+. 7 p.m. $35. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Wednesday 2.26

Anna of the North @ 7th St Entry

Anna of the North’s feathery dream pop glows with a pastel delicacy, as the silken keyboards exactly frame the contours of her voice. The Norwegian singer-songwriter’s most recent album, last year’s Dream Girl, peaks with “Playing Games,” whose ringing rhythm guitar and billowing synthesizer adorn an apology song so deadpan it heightens the mystery. With Quadry. 18+. 7 p.m. $17. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Thursday 2.27

100 gecs @ Fine Line

“I’m addicted to everything that I see, yeah!” exclaims Laura Les on “800db cloud.” She has a bright future in music criticism! As 100 gecs, Les and Dylan Brady mash up everything wrong with music and our society into a horrible, irresistible sonic kaleidoscope, morphing every few seconds into a catchier and dinkier version of itself. Thus do they kill your attention span as well as your willingness to settle for calmer, saner, blander, less brilliant music. With Tony Velour. 6 p.m. $15. 318 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Buddy Guy @ The Fillmore

A spry 83, this inspiration to Jimi Hendrix and hero to Eric Clapton is one of the few blues icons remaining. If you’re looking to hear a classic blues cat playing classic blues songs (“Hoochie Coochie Man,” “I Just Want To Make Love To You,” and of course his own “Damn Right I’ve Got the Blues”), his guitar will shred and tease in all the right places, his gospel-gone-lecherous voice will coo and testify, and his band will lace up all the seams. Not a bad way to try out the new joint in town, although tickets are scarce and pricey. 8 p.m. $125-$250. 18+. 525 N. 5th St., Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Mija @ Turf Club

Mija bounces between EDM and experimental singer-songwriter modes, cutting her drops and whooshes with whispered confessional weirdness. “Desert Trash,” from the Phoenix DJ’s upcoming album of the same name, is a spooky acoustic ballad, as Mija swoons over a surly rebel girl before the song dissolves in an ether of sighs. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $17/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

