The week's best concerts: Feb. 18-21

Monday 2.18

Fashawn @ 7th St Entry

A decade ago, Fresno MC Fashawn first emerged as a hugely promising newcomer, a Golden Age revivalist who even released a full-length tribute to Nas’ beyond-classic debut Illmatic two months after landing on the XXL Freshman cover in 2010. He’s remained relatively underground compared to other newcomers of that time, like J. Cole and Wiz Khalifa, but as one of the most consistent artists on Nas’ Mass Appeal Records, he’s had a solid run. He’s currently headlining Mass Appeal’s “Starting Five” tour, joined by Stro, Ezri, Cantrell, and 070 Phi. 18+. 7:30 p.m. Free with RSVP. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.More info here.—Michael Madden

Davu Seru’s Motherless Dollar @ Icehouse

Icehouse has replaced JT’s Jazz Implosion series with a series of residencies—each month through the rest of 2019, Monday nights will be handed over to a single artist. February belongs to the relentlessly prolific drummer-composer Davu Seru, who’ll workshop his fresh quartet tunes with a piano-less ensemble featuring trombonist JC Sanford and saxophonist Scott Fulz on the “front line” (roles will inevitably vary) and bassist Anthony Cox completing the magnificent “rhythm section.” 8 p.m. $10 ($35 for the dinner package). 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 2.19

Angelique Kidjo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Kidjo’s effervescent creativity spans global musics and politics. She’s an ace collaborator—one of her current projects is performing David Bowie’s Lodger with Phillip Glass and the L.A. Philharmonic. Another is this tour with a pared-down sextet reprising her spellbinding remake of the Talking Heads’ classic, Remain in Light. She’ll mix in some other Heads material and a few Kidjo originals. 7:30 p.m. $50 (sold out). 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

FOTHOU @ Icehouse

The band acronym stands for Fall of the House of Usher, named for a Poe short story full of murk, disease, and ominous evil. The four-person horn section is considerably more upbeat, albeit with some nasty riffs, over a stormy funk-jazz groove anchored by drummer Greg Schutte and precocious bassist Charlie Lincoln. 8 p.m. $10 ($6 for students). 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 2.20

Regina Carter Quartet @ Dakota

Regina Carter has earned her ubiquity. When she started playing 200 tour dates per year decades ago, she wasn’t known by overwhelming consensus as the best violinist in jazz, and wasn’t regularly selling out large and small venues. But she fueled her amiable flair and prodigious technique with a dogged work ethic, and created a series of strikingly personal and shrewdly thematic recording projects to become a critical and popular success—and a perennial Dakota favorite. 7 + 9 p.m. $20-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More infohere.—Britt Robson

Thursday 2.21

Adrianne Lenker @ Cedar Cultural Center

Known primarily for her delicate and thoughtful work as singer and songwriter for Big Thief (and, locally, for her roots in Niswah, Minnesota), Lenker stepped out for a solo album, Abysskiss, last year. It wasn’t a huge departure from Big Thief, but the material was, if anything, more delicate and more thoughtful, though with a sense of melody that keeps its lightness grounded. With Luke Temple. All ages. 7 p.m. $18. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Colter Wall @ First Avenue

Small-town Saskatchewan native Colter Wall plays sparse, desolate folk and country songs, his low, slow voice sharing more than a little in common with Johnny Cash. Just 23, Wall’s both an old soul and a wunderkind, two albums into a catalog that’s already shown him to be a beyond-his-years storyteller with a particular flair for murder ballads. In-demand country producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) has handled both of Wall’s albums so far, though his stark songwriting doesn’t ask for much studio trickery—it’s compelling enough by itself. With Wade Sapp. 18+. 7 p.m. $20/$22. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

John Raymond’s Real Feels @ Vieux Carre

Raymond’s decision to devote himself to flugelhorn rather than trading off on trumpet strengthens the depth and identity of this compelling trio. Their choice of covers shows an abiding appreciation for quirky modern pop as well as folk and Americana classics. The flugelhorn’s buffered tone contrasts with the stealthy aggression of guitarist Gilad Hekselman and drummer Colin Stranahan and imparts a reverent, gospel-like ambiance amid the three-way, improvisational artistry. The Golden Valley native who thrived in NYC and now teaches in Indiana is back home to celebrate the release of the group’s second live album. 8 p.m. $15 for a bar seat, $20 for a table. 408 St. Peter Street, St. Paul. More infohere.—Britt Robson

