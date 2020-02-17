The week's best concerts: Feb. 17-20

Monday 2.17

Rosanne Cash @ Guthrie Theatre

As the daughter of a country icon, Rosanne Cash arrived with an intact legacy that could have been overwhelming. Instead, she forged a singular path, conflating country with serious pop, creating a strong independent identity while still honoring Johnny Cash’s formidable shadow. Forty years on, Rosanne ranks high among premier contemporary songwriters, her complex, nuanced lyrics paired with equally enthralling music. Live, she and guitarist/husband John Leventhal should tackle memorable nuggets like “Seven Year Ache” plus the conflicting emotions etched on her latest, She Remembers Everything. 7:30 p.m. $35—75. 818 2nd St. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Motion City Soundtrack @ The Fillmore

By infusing upbeat, anthemic pop-punk with the burbling fuzz of the Moog synthesizer, Motion City Soundtrack fuse two musically and generationally distinct strains of retro. The cognitive dissonance of recycling incompatible ingredients produces something startling and catchy. After a brief hiatus, the local band is touring for the first time since 2016. 6 p.m. $35. 521 N 5th St. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Tuesday 2.18

Wednesday 2.19

Lexii Alijai Benefit featuring Kehlani @ First Avenue

Kehlani writes alert, detailed songs about romantic convolutions, skillfully synthesizing contemporary pop’s shiny chill with the more demonstrative conventions of ‘90s R&B. Her most recent mixtape, last year’s While We Wait, abounds with swoonworthy jams (“Feels,” “Love Language”), but she’s not above recoiling from a relationship in comic horror (“Too Deep”). Proceeds benefit the Lexii Alijai Foundation, set up to honor the local singer and rapper who died at the age of 21 last month. With Sophia Eris and New Black City. 6 p.m. $35. 701 First Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Thursday 2.20

Tove Lo @ Palace Theatre

Tove Lo’s sharp, helium-coated electropop has a gaudy sheen, steeped in the glamour of flashing neon club lights and the erotic friction of scraped metallic drum machines. The Swedish singer-songwriter's recent Sunshine Kitty is gloriously sleazy, delighting in summer heartbreak laments (“Bad as the Boys”), vicarious kiss offs (“Glad He’s Gone”), and unseemly admissions of Francophilia (“Jacques”). With Alma. 6 p.m. $30/$35. 17 W 7th Pl., St. Paul. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Joe Henry @ Dakota

In late 2018 Joe Henry received a dire cancer diagnosis, followed by treatment, eventual remission, and a starkly beautiful new album reflecting on it all, The Gospel According to Water. A renowned producer coveted by cutting edge artists, Henry has had a longer, idiosyncratic singer-songwriter career marked by eclectic roots music and poetic, philosophical musings. Water’s tracks, initially meant as demos, are spare but warmly intimate and rich in nuance. The lyrics allude to illness, but focus more on love, life, hope, survival, and enlightened spirituality. Birds of Chicago, who contribute vocals on Water, open. 7 p.m. $30—45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

