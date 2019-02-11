The week's best concerts: Feb. 11-14

All I’m saying is, no matter how rough you think you have this Thursday, some people have had it worse.

Monday 2.11

Davu Seru’s Motherless Dollar @ Icehouse

Icehouse has replaced JT’s Jazz Implosion series with a series of residencies—each month through the rest of 2019, Monday nights will be handed over to a single artist. February belongs to the relentlessly prolific drummer-composer Davu Seru, who’ll workshop his fresh quartet tunes with a piano-less ensemble featuring trombonist JC Sanford and saxophonist Scott Fulz on the “front line” (roles will inevitably vary) and bassist Anthony Cox completing the magnificent “rhythm section.” 8 p.m. $10 ($35 for the dinner package). 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 2.12

Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Mt. Joy @ Palace Theatre

Both Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Mt. Joy begin from folk foundations but aggressively twist in different, innovative directions beyond them. The music of North Carolina’s RKS is as extravagant as its name, creating a shifting, enigmatic sound from a grab bag of genres, with pop, gospel, and blues just at the surface. Acoustic guitars and vocal harmonies butt up against R&B beats and Sam Melo’s distinctive folkie rap and falsetto on its latest, How To: Friend, Love, Freefall. Mt. Joy conflates freaky folk, touches of Appalachia, rock, and a significant dose of Delta-tinged Philly soul on its eponymous debut. 8 p.m. $30. 17 7th Pl. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Milo @ 7th St Entry

Though only 27, Milo is already established as a quintessential indie rapper, an arty and nomadic dude who’s bounced between places like Kenosha, Wisconsin and Biddeford, Maine. With a bookish and discursive lyrical style that’s among the most distinctive in rap, a commitment to DIY ethos, and a history of obscure aliases and side projects (like Scallops Hotel and his duo with New York’s Elucid, Nostrum Grocers), he may be your favorite rap nerd’s favorite rapper. With Pink Navel and SB the Moor. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Wednesday 2.13

Meg Kirsch @ Turf Club

Kirsch’s voice nestles snugly between Judy Collins and Joni Mitchell on the gleaming female folksinger meter, which is a good way to immediately arrest an audience’s attention. She’s opted for Mitchell’s songwriter route, and will showcase five of those tunes during this EP release party for Street Cat. Con Davison and Orchid Eaton open. 7:30 p.m. $10. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 2.14

Shad @ 7th St Entry

Born in Kenya and bred in Ontario, Shad is synonymous with consciousness and positivity in rap—sometimes he sounds like an underground Common. He has a modest following stateside, but he’s one of his Canada’s hip-hop heroes, thrice nominated for the Polaris Music Prize. You may have also seen him hosting the Emmy-winning Hip-Hop Evolution, and even if Shad hasn’t made the same impact as some of the legends he interviewed for the docuseries, down-to-earth but purposeful MCs like him are essential to the breadth of rap. 18+. 7 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

