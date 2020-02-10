The week's best concerts: Feb. 10-13

Monday 2.10

Red Planet with Bill Carrothers @ Crooners Supper Club

The trio Red Planet is a strikingly different band with and without pianist Bill Carrothers, and your preference will depend upon whether you want guitarist Dean Magraw’s solos and interactions to be mostly refractive of Carrothers, or of the ace rhythm section of bassist Chris Bates and drummer Jay Epstein. Either way, be it a three-piece or four, a nimble original like Magraw’s “La Luna” or something from the jazz canon by Coltrane, unpredictable pivots bring you to pleasant spaces. 7:30 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here. —Britt Robson

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 2.11

Roddy Ricch @ First Avenue

When is the last time an artist performed in the Mainroom while he had the No. 1 song in the country? (Let me do some research and get back to you on that.) Dipping between styles with an ease that seems either versatile or uncommitted, depending on your perspective (and the song), this Compton rapper has been dominating 2020 with his Bieber-blocking hit “The Box” and its album of origin, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. 18+. 7 p.m. $35. 701 1st Ave. S, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 2.12

Palace @ 7th St Entry

Palace write grand, rousing, mournful songs, with anthemic qualities only partially disguised by buckets of lilting guitar feedback. On the London band’s recent Life After, the airborne riffs (“Life After”) jangle and echo solemnly through spacious expanses, while the quieter acoustic numbers (“Face in the Crowd") assume the pained cadences of English folk-soul. With Janet May. 18+. 7 p.m. $18/$20. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Brandi Carlile @ The Fillmore

Whether harmonizing elegantly with her country supergroup the Highwomen or declaiming her own starker, folksier solo material, Brandi Carlile has a gift for the plainspoken anthem. On the first night of her three-night residency, which inaugurates the new Fillmore, she’ll play a stripped-down trio set; the following two feature her full band, and on Valentine’s Day she’ll perform her 2010 XOBC EP in its entirety. Also Thursday and Friday. 7 p.m. $101. 521 N 5th St. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 2.13

Complete Thursday music listings here.