The week's best concerts: Dec. 3-6

Monday 12.3

Carmen Lundy @ The Dakota

Lundy is at once sophisticated and topical, offering high art and visceral emotion, able to command attention with her operatic range and her trenchant original compositions. Now 65, she first became known four decades ago singing with the ever-swinging Thad Jones and Mel Lewis Big Band, and that pizzazz remains to add another hue in her multifaceted performances. She’s been out supporting her 2017 disc Code Noir for a while now, so don’t be surprised if there is new material in the set list. 7 p.m. $25-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Jim Campilongo Trio @ Icehouse

The Fender guitar is such an iconic instrument—its sound is unmistakable regardless of who is playing it, yet there are artists who create their own indelible signature on it, and Jim Campilongo is one of them. By turns pensive and penetrating, his chops glide and sizzle through rock, bluegrass, jazz, blues, and pop with masterful self-assurance. He returns to Icehouse with a trio featuring a pair of sidemen with impressive resumes, including Twin Cities native Chris Morrissey on bass and Paris Monster percussionist Josh Dion. 9:30 p.m. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Tuesday 12.4

Hamell on Trial @ Hook and Ladder

If you’ve ever wondered what a Syracuse, New York accent sounds like, listen to wiseass one-man-band Ed Hamell distend his brash vowels as he rants, jokes, and yarn-spins with no other accompaniment than an acoustic guitar he doesn’t strum so much as pummel. Hamell’s latest, The Night Guy at The Apocalypse, Profiles of a Rushing Midnight, is basically an album-long story about the goings-on of a tough, sometimes criminal crowd at a seedy dive; last year’s grab bag of a full-length, Tackle Box, featured the brilliant “Not Aretha’s Respect (Cops),” where Ed struggles to come up for a reason for his son to feel anything but fear of and contempt for some jackass with a badge and a gun. With the Langers Ball. All ages. 7:30 p.m. $10. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Joey DeFrancesco @ The Dunsmore Room in Crooners

The B-3 organ crowdpleaser takes a break from tributes to the music of his native Philadelphia and to Van Morrison to groove out on holiday fare in a pair of shows straightforwardly dubbed “Christmas with Joey D!” His double CD from 2014, Home for the Holidays, a mixture of tradition and originals, holds up well even in January. 7 & 9 p.m., $30-$35 for the early show, $20-$25 for the nightcap. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here —Britt Robson

Wednesday 12.5

Sistahs with Soul @ Icehouse

Minneapolis rapper BdotCroc launched the Sistahs with Soul showcase in 2015, and three years later, she and the local spoken word- and hip-hop-oriented nonprofit organization Truartspeaks have teamed up to resurrect the party. This first of three nights will feature two of City Pages’ recent Picked to Click finalists, Dua Saleh and Lady Midnight, as well as the more established local singers Jamela Pettiford and Ashley DuBose. (The two additional Sistahs with Soul shows have yet to be formally announced.) 10 p.m. $10/$12. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Thursday 12.6

Thom Yorke @ Northrop Auditorium

Will Radiohead ever perform in the Twin Cities again? It’s been 21 years since the dystopian British art-rockers (is there are any other kind of British art-rocker?) unfurled their intricate guitar epics in these parts, and it could be 21 more until they return again. But fans will at least get the opportunity to see the band’s frontman, Thom Yorke, perform in the intimate confines of the Northrop. Yorke hasn’t released a proper solo album since Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes in 2014, but he’s been busy with soundtrack work. He scored two short films for the fashion house Rag & Bone early this year, and, more significantly, completed his first full film soundtrack, a sprawling 25-track affair, for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria. This tour will be a collaborative venture with longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. Together, they'll perform cuts from Yorke's solo discography, includingThe Eraser (2006), as well as music from Atoms For Peace'sAmok (2013). With Oliver Coates. 8 p.m. $33-$58. 84 Church St. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here .—Keith Harris



MuOg (Muja Messiah X OG Grip) @ Icehouse

Friends since they were teenagers, two Minneapolis rap veterans—the endlessly witty Muja Messiah and the blunt, guttural OG Grip—have finally come together for a new joint album under the moniker MuOg. Produced entirely by Minneapolis’ Emazin and featuring guests including Maria Isa, it’s a mature album of street-oriented lyricism, with both MCs thinking back to their beeper days as well as their hustles as true OGs. This album release party doubles as a gender reveal, as Muja and Isa will announce whether their baby, due in April, will be a “B-boy” or “B-girl.” 21+. 10 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S. More info here.—Michael Madden



Birds of Chicago @ Dakota

Allison Russell and Jeremy Lindsay, the couple flying as Birds of Chicago, call their third album, Love in Wartime, “a rock and roll suite.” Russell’s gospel-stroked voice contrasts with Lindsay’s true grit, and the band sidles through languid reveries, funks up pop-soul nuggets like “Never Go Back,” invokes Muscle Shoals on “Roll Away” and New Orleans’ quirky rhythms on “Derecho.” It’s joyous, optimistic music, invoking the love at its core to salve our wounds. 7 p.m. $30—$40.1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Rick Mason