The week's best concerts: Dec. 23-29

Monday 12.23

Ocean Bottom Journeys @ Icehouse

If there is a singular star among the impressive talent and communal theme that comprises vocalist Mankwe Ndosi’s five Great Black Music Mondays this December, it is Tomeka Reid. The Chicago-based cellist, who provided a room for Ndosi to stay in when both lived in the Windy City years ago, polished off a fabulous year with her quartet disc Old New, which blends the squirrelly rigor of Anthony Braxton with a joyful mélange of bop and blues. Reid and fellow AACM member Douglas Ewart on multiple reeds and percussion will have plenty of room to improvise and texturize the groove behind Ndosi and spoken word artist Tish Jones. Their set is bracketed by a 30-minute soundtrack of Betty Carter music and an “Open Arrangement Session” for those who sign up at the venue that night. 8 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday

Portal iii @ Khyber Pass

Talk about your stealth gigs: The day after Christmas at this intimate Afghani restaurant, folk-blues artist Charlie Parr will play in an “improvisational long-form drone trio with his producer-friend and bassist Liz Draper and drummer Chris Gray. 9:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for students). 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 12.25

The Bad Plus @ Dakota

The Bad Plus’ annual year-end hometown residency comes with new pianist Orrin Evans now comfortably in place and follows the new lineup’s second album, Active Infinity. Evans (replacing Ethan Iverson), drummer Dave King, and bassist Reid Anderson seamlessly engage the trio’s renegade jazz spirit, infusing fresh vigor and radiance. Featuring originals from all three, AI juggles melodies and hooks with wily, angular bop extrapolations, often juxtaposing glistening lyricism and fierce, turbulent rhythmic scrums, creating a profound tension that’s exhilarating, heady and visceral. Also Thursday through Saturday. 7 & 9 p.m. $40—45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason



Wired for Sound @ Jazz Central

The lineup of this young sextet is beguiling, with one of the local scene’s fiercest creative musicians—Levi Schwartzberg on vibes and piano—bridging a three-horn front line of saxophonist Josh Johnson, trumpeter Kristofer Bergh, and DeCarlo Jackson on flugelhorn, and a dynamic rhythm section of drummer Miguel Hurtado and bassist Will DeBlaey. Their interplay promises to be much more elastic than their pedestrian moniker. 8:30 p.m. $10. 407 Central Avenue SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 12.26

Friday 12.27

Biz Markie @ Varsity Theater

Beloved for his relaxed, goofy, bemused flow, his unapologetically juvenile humor, his fondness for pickin’ boogers, his involvement in hip-hop’s early-‘90s sample wars, and the immortal “Just a Friend,” Biz Markie is hip-hop’s original class clown. His DJ set alternates between ‘80s and ‘90s rap hits to simulate a meeting of generations. 18+. 8 p.m. $15. 1308 Fourth St. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Dosh @ Cedar

Dosh makes rich, layered, one-man-band electronica, stacking keyboards, strings, woodwinds, and sampled jitters in intricate minimalist patterns over an assortment of textured drums that are always heading toward some enticing faraway destination, finding peace in motion. Live, he assembles such soundscapes in real time from behind an augmented drum kit. With Makr, The Nunnery and the Guitarkestra of Minnesota. 7 p.m. $15/$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Soul Asylum @ First Avenue

The runaway train that carried Soul Asylum to widespread acclaim and a Grammy in the ’90s may have slowed down in the interim, but Dave Pirner has kept the band on the rails, still inspiring a dedicated following. SA, here settling into its annual holiday gig, is on the cusp of a new album and tour set for early 2020. Already out is a new single, “Dead Letter,” a dark rock ballad fueled by Pirner’s impassioned vocals. Also soon due from Minnesota Historical Society Press is Pirner’s Loud, Fast, Words, featuring annotated SA lyrics. Porcupine, with Greg Norton, and Local H open. 18+. 7 p.m. $30. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Randy Sabien & Corky Siegel’s Holiday Show @ Crooners Supper Club

Get harmonica ace Corky Siegel and jazz violinist extraordinaire Randy Sabien together and genres inevitably blend into a spicy swirl, in this case like a wassail bowl. Siegel was a principal of the bluescentric Siegel-Schwall Band in the ’60s, and subsequently created an innovative blues-classical fusion he dubbed chamber blues. Sabien’s strings have ventured from jazz through an eclectic slew; boogie to folk and beyond. His coolly yuleful 2017 disc Meet Me Under the Mistletoe (decked with Twin Towns players) will likely season these collaborations. 7 p.m. Also Saturday at 6 p.m. $30. 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley. More info here.—Rick Mason

Heiruspecs @ Turf Club

Like Mint Condition on the R&B scene, the hip-hop band Heiruspecs always deserved more acclaim than they received. They’re an ensemble whose sum is greater than its individual parts that’s reliably superb onstage. This rendition of the Heiruspecs holiday gig promises new material from a forthcoming album in early 2020, the group’s first full-length in six years. 8 p.m. $13, $15 day of show. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More infoh ere.—Britt Robson

Saturday 12.28

Sunday 12.29

