The week's best concerts: Dec. 2-5

Monday 12.2

Tuesday 12.3

Brockhampton @ Armory

“The internet’s first boy band” met in high school through a Kanye West fan website and gradually evolved into a large, fluctuating collective whose cross between boy band and rap crew resonates as much for their conceptual cunning as for their group synergy. Like the Beatles, they count as a boy band because you’re supposed to have a favorite member. It doesn’t matter if you choose driven mastermind Kevin Abstract, acrobatic chatterbox Dom McLennon, terse drawler Matt Champion, dreamy crooner Bearface, or any number of others (Brockhampton currently has 13 members, although the lineup will surely be different in a month); they all have distinct flows and personas, and listening to Brockhampton means figuring out which boy is yours. If their albums don’t cohere into the sleekest pop shapes, that’s because the excess of personality risks clutter, flooding their playful, genre-bending alternative rap songs with dozens of competing voices, ideas, and sounds that bounce around in tight kinetic spaces. With Slowthai and 100 Gecs. 7 p.m. $37-$47+. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Wednesday 12.4

Joan Shelley @ Turf Club

Shelley’s voice is great bait for the plainspoken elegance of her songs. It has the pearly gleam of Judy Collins, but, like her lyrics, favors restraint, the refrains part lullaby, part catechism from her Kentucky roots, providing the folkie lilt with a rural country hue. Shelley’s quietude has tamed the Turf Club before—this is her third appearance in five years—and will again as she tours behind Like the River Loves the Sea, released in August, a dozen songs in 38 minutes, lofted to catch and hold the gentle breeze. 7 p.m. $16. 21+. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 12.5

Kate Wallach and the YC x Perfume Genius @ Walker Art Center

During its seven years under SPCO sponsorship, Liquid Music and its founder-curator Kate Nordstrum made risk-taking, multi-disciplinary collaborations a hallmark of the series. So it’s fitting that their relationship ends with this glorious, fully integrated music-dance-design collaboration between sensitive swashbuckler Perfume Genius and Seattle choreographer Kate Wallach and her YC dance troupe. Titled The Sun Still Burns Here, the work received its world premiere in Seattle in October and is co-presented here by Liquid Music and the Walker Art Center. The artists have described it as “the spiritual unraveling of romantic decay.” Also Friday and Saturday. 8 p.m. $35 ($28 for Walker and SPCO members). 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

