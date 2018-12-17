The week's best concerts: Dec. 17-20

Monday 12.17

JC Sanford Quartet @ Icehouse

The “JT’s Jazz Implosion” series stages a fitting swan song with JT Bates himself on drums next to his drummer-brother Chris Bates, and the ever resourceful Zacc Harris on guitar in the JC4. It’s the same instrumentation trombonist-composer JC Sanford used on his 2016 album Can You Believe It? This caps a great year for Sanford, who co-founded the Twin Cities Jazz Composers Workshop and just received a 2018 McKnight Composers Fellowship. 9:30 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 12.18

Tribute to Roy Hargrove @ Dakota

On his portrait that hangs on the wall of the Dakota, trumpeter Roy Hargrove described the place as “the most comfortable jazz club in the world for musicians and patrons.” He and Dakota founder Lowell Pickett had an enduring friendship, so this tribute to the glorious musician, who died suddenly last month at age 49, has fiber. Hargrove’s longtime alto saxophonist Justin Robinson heads up a sterling guest list otherwise comprised of top-notch locals. It will be poignant and memorable. 7 p.m. $20-$25. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info her e . — Britt Robson

Wednesday 12.19

Kurt Vile and the Violators @ First Avenue

Initially received as a lo-fi disciple of guys like Neil Young and Tom Petty, Kurt Vile's own stony charm and understated guitar heroics have made the Philly native one of the past decade's defining indie rockers. After a joint effort with Australia's Courtney Barnett last October, Lotta Sea Lice, Vile's latest solo album arrived almost exactly one year later. The new Bottle It In features the 10-minute psychedelic drift of "Bassackwards" and a cover of the '70s country hit "Rollin' with the Flow." With Jessica Pratt. 18+. 7 p.m. $28/$31. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Laura Caviani Trio @ The Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Caviani’s third annual Winter Solstice gig will be another choice rendition of darkness and light, filtered through Monk, her originals, show tunes, and other standards. She gives plenty of space to bassist Chris Bates and drummer Dave Schmalenberger, who stay in the bop mainstream while soloing with deft rhythm and melodicism. 7:30 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 12.20

Les Nubians @ Dakota

Paris-born sisters Hélène and Célia Faussart, sharing French and Cameroonian heritage, devised a rich multi-cultural sound often dubbed Afropean neo-soul—a blend of pan-African roots and pop, Europop, jazz, sophisticated R&B, reggae, suave electronics, and hip-hop. Last time out, on 2012’s Nü Revolution, the duo stirred up sleek vocal escapades with more scintillating rhythms, including dance beats. The sisters reportedly have been recording a follow-up in Detroit. In the meantime, they’ve launched this acoustic tour. 7 & 9 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

