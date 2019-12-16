The week's best concerts: Dec. 16-19

Soul Sistren @ Icehouse

Fresh off a triumphant show in her Great Black Music Mondays #2 last week, Mankwe Ndosi struts forth an all-women ensemble, Soul Sistren, for GBMM#3. Cellist Michelle Kinney and violinist Laura Harada put chamber music in a blender that purees “high” and “low” culture and traverses the globe for structures and influences. Faye Washington is a delightful bridge—a vocalist beside Ndosi, a cellist for fatter string arrangements, and a flautist with jazz experience ranging from duos to big bands. 9 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 12.17

Wednesday 12.18

Alexander O’Neal @ Dakota

The size of O’Neal’s career never matched his talent. Few husky vocalists have his depth of tone, and his phrasing is unpredictable enough to engage your mind as your body moves to the Flyte Tyme-winged R&B and your heart responds to the ballads he unapologetically milks. There are caveats to consider: Decades have passed since his Minneapolis Sound heyday of the 80’s and early 90’s; he lives in England now, keeping his name out via reality shows; and these four gigs over two nights have a holiday theme. But his return is noteworthy nonetheless. Also Thursday. 7 & 9 p.m. $35-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Sounds of Blackness @ Pantages

The best gospel ensemble in the Twin Cities naturally peacocks out for Christmas, their resplendent vocal plumage again in service to a reworking of The Night Before Christmas story, done for laughs as family fare, but also to impress upon you that all the ghosts of Christmas are still holy. Also Thursday. 7:30 p.m. $28.55-$58.50. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Marc Roberge @ Varsity Theater

With O.A.R., Marc Roberge writes slick, buttery, tropical party songs, streamlining reggae, roots revival, and worldbeat into a sort of pan-generic beach music. He’s built a substantial live audience by touring constantly and releasing countless concert albums; live, O.A.R.’s tighter songs on record unfold into expansive jams. 7 p.m. $39-$55+. 1308 Fourth St. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Thursday 12.19

Lynn Avery @ Khyber Pass

Avery is the kind of adventurously spacey stylist who would have a song called “Rune” up on Bandcamp, replete with a majestic backdrop and what could be a fascinating textural debate among household appliances. Under the name Iceblink, her manicured tone poems successfully emphasis beauty. The small, informal, open-minded Khyber space seems like an environment for her, and the site is asking you to “prepare for something unique and awesome.” 9:30 p.m. $10 ($5 for students). 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

