The week's best concerts: Dec 10-13

Monday 12.10

Chris Bates Red 5 @ Icehouse

In this next-to-last gig of the fabled JT’s Jazz Implosion series, which started at the Clown Lounge decades ago then moved to Icehouse, JT Bates plays with his brother Chris in the latter’s Red 5. Now a piano-less septet of four horns and the Bates brothers, plus guitarist Thomas Nordlund in the rhythm section, they’re one of the most distinctive and relentlessly creative ensembles in the Twin Cities. 9:30 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 12.11

Richard Thompson Electric Trio @ First Avenue

More than 50 years after co-founding groundbreaking English folk-rockers Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson is still elevating his game. This fall’s dark, brooding 13 Rivers is a taut thriller. Fueled by personal and global turbulence, its muscular songs grapple with demons, mortality, bitterness, arrogance, and alienation. Caught in a world of “echoes and shadows,” Thompson, his vocals acerbic and harrowing, yearns for elusive relief in the raging opener, “The Storm Won’t Come.” Catharsis arrives via utterly brilliant guitar work, his distinctive Celtic phrasing, and fierce forays laced with nuance and fire. Logan Ledger opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $25-$30. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 12.12

Sheila E. @ First Avenue

Singer and percussion maestro Sheila Escovedo celebrates her 61st birthday with a triple confluence of twelves (her favorite number according to longtime manager Gilbert Davison): month, day, and years since she last played First Avenue with Prince. It’s also her first headlining show at the Mainroom since 1984, when Prince-produced The Glamorous Life debuted. On 2017’s Iconic: Message 4 America, Sheila and notable guests (Ringo Starr, George Clinton, Bootsy Collins) cover classics from the Beatles, Staples, Sly, Marvin Gaye, and Allen Toussaint as inspiration for peace, love, and resistance. 18+. 7 p.m. $45-$150. 701 1 st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Samantha Fish @ Cedar Cultural Center

Samantha Fish cut her teeth on the blues in Kansas City, establishing herself as a fiery, high-caliber electric guitarist in classic blues-rock mode and a fervent vocalist with honeyed shades of Janis Joplin. Two weeks ago she signed with the roots-oriented Rounder label, following a move to New Orleans and two impressive but divergent 2017 albums:Chills & Fever, focused on vintage soul and R&B, and Belle of The West, soaked in seminal Mississippi hill country blues. Fish mostly wields acoustic guitar on the latter, featuring North Mississippi fife, fiddle, and formidable local contributions, including Lightnin’ Malcolm on a riveting call-and-response run through R.L. Burnside’s “Poor Black Mattie.” Jonathon Boogie Long opens. 7:30 p.m. $15-$18. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 12.13

Larkin Poe @ 7th St. Entry

Georgia sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell are blues-steeped duo Larkin Poe, the latter half of their name inspired by distant kin Edgar Allan. Rebecca’s tough, declarative vocals and slithery electric guitar, Megan’s potent harmonies and swamp-doused lap steel, plus gut-wrenching rhythms translate into borderline feral and noirish rural blues. Their new Venom & Faith covers Bessie Jones and Skip James with bristling intensity. Biting originals evoke Southern roots strung from the Delta through gospel, boogie, and the Allmans, amid subtly laced pop hooks and hip-hop. Goodnight, Texas opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $22-$25. 701 1 st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Sam Worthington and Adam Linz @ Khyber Pass

This gig is exactly why the modest space and adventurous spirit of the Thursday night gigs at Khyber Pass are so precious. Two bassists each offer solo tributes to Henry Grimes, who played with everybody—Mingus, Monk, Rollins, Mulligan, Cecil, Ayler—then disappeared and was presumed dead for decades before found destitute in 2002. Since then he’s going strong at age 83, with gigs, discs, and a poetry book to his credit. Worthy of tribute. 9:15 p.m. $5. 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

