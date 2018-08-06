The week's best concerts: Aug 6-9

Monday 8.6

Mourn @ 7th St. Entry

Catalonian indie rockers Mourn were teenage phenoms when they emerged with their raucous, angular self-titled debut in 2014. Unfortunately, the much-hyped band would later be thwarted by troubles with their label, but with their newest and best album, June’s Sorpresa Familia, they’ve finally overcome. Led by the howls of Jazz Rodríguez Bueno and Carla Pérez Vas, it’s a confident yet intense punk record that’s put an exciting young band back on track. With Chastity and Harper’s Jar. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $12/$14. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Jack White @ Armory

Jack White, perhaps the most significant rocker of the past two decades, went more eccentric than ever on his third solo album, March’s Boarding House Reach. While fans might want more conventionally explosive fare from the guy who wrote the riff of the century (“Seven Nation Army”), the album’s disorienting experimentalism truly rewards repeat listens. And there’s also one satisfyingly vintage White banger, “Over and Over and Over.” With Tyler Childers.8 p.m. $67. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis. More info here.— Michael Madden

Tuesday 8.7

Kinky Friedman @ Turf Club

Cigar-chompin’, ex-Texas gubernatorial candidate, mystery novelist, and erstwhile leader of the Texas Jewboys, Kinky Friedman was watching a Matlock rerun when Willie Nelson essentially told him to get his ass in gear and write some songs. The result: Circus of Life, the Kinkster’s first collection of new tunes in 40 years. Contrary to his rep as the rabidly irreverent author of such nuggets as “Asshole From El Paso,” Life’s material is thoughtful, low-key, country-tinged folk; Friedman contemplating fateful twists and turns in genuinely poignant vignettes. Jack Klatt opens. 6:30 p.m. $30—$35. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Nels Cline 4 @ Vieux Carré

The Nels Cline 4 emerged from the duo forays of stellar, jazz-grounded, eclectically inclined guitarists Cline and Julian Lage. Longtime Wilco lead guitarist Cline has ventured into dozens of genres from punk to avant-garde. Lage flirts with classical, bluegrass, folk, and pop. After their 2014 collaboration Room, the pair added drummer Tom Rainey and bassist Scott Colley. The 4’s new album, Currents, Constellations, features sublime guitar interplay while the lithe rhythm section holds it together among frequent shifts through fusion, swing, Monk angularity, dissonance, and lyricism. 7 & 9 p.m. $25—$35. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 8.8

Jay-Z and Beyoncé @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Music’s most powerful husband-and-wife team may have skipped the Twin Cities in 2014 with their first On the Run Tour, but at least we get to check out the sequel. And it’s been an eventful four years for the Knowles-Carter family, with Jay-Z and Beyoncé publicly working through his Eric Benét-like infidelity, leading to one deeply personal album apiece and, finally, a collaboration. In 2016, two months after her Super Bowl L halftime performance, Beyoncé released the stylistically exploratory Lemonade, unambiguously singing about Jay’s cheating but not too rattled to keep her from making a masterpiece. Jay, meanwhile, is coming off last year’s 4:44, his first vital solo album in a decade. On the entirely No I.D.-produced LP, he purposefully delivered “a million dollars’ worth of game for $9.99,” his topics including financial advice, regret over his dalliances, even his mother’s recent coming-out. Finally, the couple came to together to release Everything Is Love, credited to “the Carters,” in June.$49.50-$1,993. 7:30 p.m. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Victor Wooten Trio @ Dakota Jazz Club

Wooten’s electric bass work is large and pulsating but he doesn’t have to marinate in phatness to please a crowd. As a charter member of banjo artist Bela Fleck’s Flecktones and sideman to Dave Matthews and Branford Marsalis (among many others), Wooten has the technical facility to record interesting solo albums and spans the gamut of funk, jazz, soul, blues, and bluegrass. A Dakota favorite, he’s here again with his longtime trio of Dennis Chambers on drums and Bob Franceschini on sax. Also Thursday. 7 and 9:30 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Hamilton de Holanda and Roberta Sa @ Cedar Cultural Center

Romance and virtuosity are rarely paired together, but when you conjoin the gracefully rapid-fire fingering of Hamilton de Holanda on bandolim (a slightly wider, deeper, and more resonant Brazilian variation of the mandolin) with the lush intonations of vocalist Roberta Sa, there is sauce in the saudade. These are sambas and other midtempo ballads made for swooning without putting you to sleep. 7:30 p.m. $30, $35 day of show. All ages. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 8.9

King/Cartwright/Granowski @ Walker Art Center

The final of the three free Sound Horizons concerts at the Walker this season may be the most adventurous. Drummer Dave King of the Bad Plus and a dozen other ensembles meets up with saxophonist George Cartwright, the founder of Curlew, a seminal band during the intrepid 1980s music scene at the Knitting Factory and other venues that furthered the “downtown” aesthetic in NYC. Bassist Josh Granowski has teamed with Cartwright in the band Merciless Ghost, and holds his own as a double threat on pluck and bow during the group improvisations. Come hear why curator Jason Moran made this one of only two other ensembles in this year’s series besides his own Bandwagon. 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Free. All ages. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

