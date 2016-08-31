The week's best concerts: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

DEMI LOVATO AND NICK JONAS Aug 31st 7:00 pm at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

JOHN CHUCK & THE CLASS (CD RELEASE SHOW) Aug 31st 7:00 pm at First Avenue

GUIDED BY VOICES Aug 31st 7:30 pm at First Avenue

The Revolution

First Avenue, Thursday 9.1, Friday 9.2 & Saturday 9.3

Days after Prince’s death, his golden-era backing band released a foreshadowing statement: “We have so much to share with the world and we have so much love to give back to our Purple Family. The Revolution is in mourning but we stand united in love. You will see us together again.” From 1979 to 1986, Wendy Melvoin, Brown Mark, Bobby Z., Lisa Coleman, and Matt Fink played as the Revolution, the backing band that supported Prince on his groundbreaking 1984 album, Purple Rain. In April, after spending a week together mourning their bandleader’s sudden death at 57, the five funk-rockers decided to reunite for three instantly sold-out shows at First Avenue. The Revolution, which also consisted of 10 other musicians other than this classic, original lineup, backed Prince on Purple Rain, 1985’s Around the World in a Day, and 1986’s Parade. They supported the Purple One during countless live shows throughout the ’80s. The Grammy Award winners had previously reunited in 2014, though Prince was not a part of the show. Melvoin and Coleman most recently were seen performing alongside Prince at the 2006 Brit Awards. 18+. Sold out. 8 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. -- Jerard Fagerberg

THE TWILIGHT HOURS Sep 1st 8:00 pm at Minnesota State Fairgrounds

BUILDINGS Sep 1st 8:00 pm at Turf Club

BILLY BOB THORNTON AND THE BOXMASTERS Sep 1st 8:30 pm at Leinie Lodge Bandshell

THE OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS Sep 2nd 11:30 am at Minnesota State Fairgrounds

BRAVER (LP RELEASE SHOW) Sep 2nd 7:30 pm at Turf Club

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH CHARLIE PARR Sep 2nd 8:00 pm at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Sleigh Bells

Fine Line Music Cafe, Saturday 9.3

Treats, the neck-snapping debut album by Brooklyn-based duo Sleigh Bells, powered the band to indie fame at a rapid pace back in 2010. That seemed like an inevitable result given the sheer force and physicality of the music; it was hard not to have some kind of reaction to highlights like “Rill Rill,” “Crown on the Ground,” and “Infinity Guitars.” Right away, singer Alexis Krauss and songwriter/producer Derek Miller had a strikingly original sound, a noisy combo of Krauss’ pop melodies, Miller’s blazing guitar riffs, and clattering hip-hop-influenced drum rhythms. Both 2012’s Reign of Terror and 2013’s Bitter Rivals introduced effective modifications to Treats’ basic sound: The former had a more distinct ’80s metal influence, while the latter found a more confident Krauss coming into her own as a singer and writer of her own melodies. After that prolific three-year run, Krauss and Miller are finally set to drop their fourth full-length, Jessica Rabbit, on November 11. Tiny Deaths open. 18+. $20-$35. 9 p.m. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100. -- Michael Madden

THE CURRENT'S MUSIC-ON-A-STICK: FEATURING WEEZER Sep 3rd 7:00 pm at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

THE ALY ALEIGHA BAND (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) Sep 3rd 10:00 pm at Icehouse

THE REVOLUTION AFTER-PARTY FEATURING QUESTLOVE Sep 3rd 11:30 pm at First Avenue

Ms. Lauryn Hill

First Avenue, Sunday 9.4

“Me without a mic is like a beat without a snare,” Ms. Lauryn Hill rapped during her first verse on her breakthrough album with the Fugees, 1996’s The Score. Twenty years later, that statement has come to mean new things: She’s touring and recording less often, but with more purpose when she does. Her most recent studio album remains 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, one of the best and most enduring hip-hop albums of the ’90s, what with its organic combination of technically stunning rapping, lush R&B production, and overall soulfulness. With the closest thing to a proper follow-up being her divisive MTV Unplugged album from 2002, Hill has preferred to perform live and release new songs at her own pace. Following her completion of a 2013 prison sentence for tax evasion, she’s been especially visible. Right after the 2014 killing of Michael Brown, she released the affecting Rodgers & Hammerstein flip “Black Rage (sketch),” and last year she contributed six tracks to the tribute album Nina Revisited... A Tribute to Nina Simone. Hill’s current MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! Concert Series will bring several guest musicians to the First Ave stage. 18+. $77. 7 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. -- Michael Madden

SONNY KNIGHT AND THE LAKERS Sep 4th 8:00 pm at Minnesota State Fairgrounds

LAUGHING WATERS BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL Sep 5th 1:00 pm - 6:30 pm at Minnehaha Park and Falls

COZY Sep 4th 9:00 pm at Triple Rock Social Club

Bonnie Raitt & Richard Thompson Trio

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, Monday 9.5

It’d be tough to find a more spectacular way to close out this year’s Grandstand than the equally brilliant Bonnie Raitt and Richard Thompson. The duo’s near century of combined experience is distinguished by rare wisdom, impeccable taste, and unrelenting spirit. Raitt is essentially an honorary Minnesotan; her longstanding ties include recording her 1971 debut here with Dave Ray and Willie and the Bees. On this year’s Dig In Deep she does, mining her sublime blend of blues, R&B, pop, gospel, and rock for memorable originals and covers that probe heartache, regret, sadness, and restlessness. Her marvelous voice gains fresh layers of nuance with each passing year. Raitt’s trademark slide guitar shines too, especially on INXS’s lusty “Need You Tonight,” a rollicking cover of Los Lobos’ “Shakin’ Shakin’ Shakes,” and her own Stonesian political rocker, “The Comin’ Round Is Going Through.” Former Fairport Conventioneer Thompson is simply among the premier songwriters and guitarists on the planet. His deep, eclectic catalog includes a rogue’s gallery of characters, abundant acerbic wit, and lacerating, Celtic-tinged electric guitar of the first order. $36-$46. 7:30 p.m. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Falcon Heights; 651-288-4427. -- Rick Mason

FRANKIE LEE & FRIENDS Sep 5th 8:00 pm at Clown Lounge At The Turf Club

WAR Sep 5th 8:30 pm at Leinie Lodge Bandshell

JOSE FELICIANO Sep 5th 9:00 pm at Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

Jenny Lewis with the Watson Twins

State Theatre, Tuesday 9.6

Former child actress Jenny Lewis cut her musical teeth as lead singer of the respected indie-rock band Rilo Kiley. But she made an even bigger splash with her 2006 debut solo album, Rabbit Fur Coat, a popular and critical hit that inspired comparisons to Emmylou Harris. With lyrics designed for deep contemplation, RFC took an Americana tilt that mixed pop with country, bluegrass, and gospel, thanks in no small part to Kentucky-bred twins Chandra and Leigh Watson. The three-part harmonies of Lewis and the Watsons kick off the album in the a cappella track “Run Devil Run.” Another highlight is a cover of the Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care,” featuring Conor Oberst, Ben Gibbard, M. Ward, and James Valentine. To mark Rabbit Fur’s 10th anniversary and new re-issue, Lewis and the Watsons have reunited to perform the album in its entirety. Second sets have featured tunes from RK and Lewis’ other two solo albums. Incidentally, Lewis’ other current project is the new-wavy trio Nice As Fuck, with Au Revoir Simone’s Erika Forster and the Like’s Tennessee Thomas. $35. 7:30 p.m. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. -- Rick Mason