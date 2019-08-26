The week's best concerts: Aug 26-29

Monday 8.26

Tuesday 8.27

JigJam @ Turf Club

The quartet JigJam works in the surprisingly sparse realm where Irish traditional music flirts with its American cousin, bluegrass. The band, based in Tullamore, calls its reel ’n’ twang I-Grass, also stirring in big doses of jamgrass and Americana, earning comparisons to the Punch Brothers and New Grass Revival. Steeped in Irish trad, JJ juggles virtuosic romps on multiple banjos, fiddles, guitars, and mandolins with vocal harmony hijinks amid original songwriting tending to Americana. JJ’s first world tour coincides with the release of their third studio album, Phoenix. SisterTree opens. 21+. 8 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 8.28

Robert Cray @ Minnesota Zoo

With B.B. King gone, Cray is the most commercial living blues artist whose music never sold out. His guitar work is impeccable and his heartfelt vocals more than merely complementary. Now 66, he dips into soul a little more overtly (the Bill Withers cover, “The Same Love That Made Me Laugh” is a staple of recent live shows) and although he blisters a few numbers, the encore is usually the slowly incendiary torch-blues original “Time Takes Two.” 7:30 p.m. $46-$58.50. 13000 Zoo Boulevard, Apple Valley. More info here.—Britt Robson

Nachito Herrera and Habana Social Club @ Dakota

Though he keeps coming up with new themes and concepts, Nachito plays the Dakota so regularly that it’s too easy to ignore the swirl. This time out, however, the fiery pianist has put together an amazing big band, with alumni from Celia Cruz, Buena Vista Social Club, Los Van Van, and Cubanismo. The breadth and depth of musicianship is formidable, with Nachito not only the leader but the inevitable cherry on top. Also Thursday. 7 + 9:30 p.m. $30-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 8.29

Mankwe Ndosi @ Khyber Pass

A rare solo show for Ndosi, a vocalist who is both theatrical and intuitive, and whose Afrocentrism effectively blurs borders between the political and spiritual. Her rendition of “Apricots on Their Wings” on the first night of the Henry Threadgill festival at the Walker last winter was among the best two or three performances I’ve seen thus far in 2019. She’s subtitled this gig, “Awkward Heat / Resistance.” 9:30 p.m. $10. 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

