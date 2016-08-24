Rich Garvey

7th St. Entry, Wednesday 8.24

An independent-minded Minneapolis rapper and producer, Rich Garvey is finding more and more DIY success. This album-release show coincides with his most eagerly anticipated project yet, the new Man of the People EP, made in collaboration with producer Travis Gorman. The Liberian-born Garvey’s catalog includes collaborations with Rhymesayers artists (most recently Dem Atlas), and there’s no doubt that stylistically, he’s an underground rapper. Still, Man of the People finds him adding to his sound more impressively than ever before, with songs ranging from the lighthearted and smoked-out “Pearlin” (his first collaboration with Minneapolis’ rising Finding Novyon) to the more serious “Then They Gotchu,” which includes a vividly detailed recollection of an encounter with local police. Gorman’s production is on-point throughout, whether it’s with the off-kilter wobble of “Better This Way” or the laidback jazz influence on various other tracks. Other artists set to perform Wednesday include P.O.S, Free Lunch Crew, Unknown Creatures, and Destiny Roberts. 18+. $15-$18. 8 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. -- Michael Madden

BASEMENT BREW Aug 24th 7:30 pm at Turf Club

SH4: STEVEN HOBERT QUARTET Aug 24th 8:00 pm at Vieux Carre

BELPHEGOR Aug 24th 5:30 pm at Triple Rock Social Club

MUSIC IN MEARS: THE HONEYDOGS Aug 25th 6:00 pm at Mears Park

G. LOVE AND SPECIAL SAUCE Aug 25th 8:30 pm at Leinie Lodge Bandshell

LITTLE FEVERS Aug 25th 7:30 pm at Turf Club

Rich the Kid

Mill City Nights, Friday 8.26

Atlanta rapper and dab originator Rich the Kid first emerged alongside ATL trio Migos in 2013 with “Jumpin’ Like Jordan.” While that group found national fame first, Rich is having the hotter 2016 so far. The 24-year-old knows his lane (infectious, high-energy trap rap), and it’s given him a loyal fanbase that helps make his songs huge (like “Plug,” featuring Florida phenom Kodak Black and Atlanta’s Playboi Carti). Fans also gobble up his steady stream of mixtapes, including 2014 breakthrough Feels Good to Be Rich and the new Rich Forever Music 2. Rich is also a prolific collaborator, working with everyone from Justin Bieber to Wiz Khalifa to Frank Ocean. With his Rich Forever Music label, he’s found a complementary signee in Chicago’s irrepressible Famous Dex (who will also perform on Friday). In fact, he also has a couple Minnesota associates in St. Paul natives M R$CH and producer Kush. 16+. $22-$50. 8:30 p.m. 111 Fifth St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3422. -- Michael Madden

MALAMANYA (ALBUM RELEASE SHOW) Aug 26th 7:00 pm at The Cedar Cultural Center

MUSIC AND MOVIES: CACTUS BLOSSOMS AND THE PARENT TRAP Aug 26th 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Bandshell

BOOMBOX CARTEL Aug 26th 9:00 pm at First Avenue

Dixie Chicks

Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, Saturday 8.27 & Sunday 8.28

The Dixie Chicks still aren’t ready to make nice. Instead, the Texas trio are defiant, touring as U.S. headliners for the first time in a decade. The Chicks’ cover of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” is being pecked at as insufficiently country. Then there’s politics. For those who spent the last 13 years staring at Russia from Sarah Palin’s house, lead singer Natalie Maines stirred up serious shit when she said she was ashamed to share Texas roots with Dubya on the brink of his Iraq debacle. That prompted apoplectic death threats and radio bans. Maines and ace picking sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Stayer (formerly Robison) got some vindication when their next album, 2006’s Taking the Long Way (featuring the Dan Wilson-co-penned “Not Ready to Make Nice), won five Grammys. But they remained scarce until this mostly sold-out DCX MMXVI tour, which sports a devilish image of D. J. Trump as the band plays their “Goodbye Earl” hit. Oh, and Maines just blasted country radio for supporting Trump following his recent remark about “Second Amendment people” targeting Hilary Clinton. Throw in some pop covers and a Texas shuffle or two, and the Dixie Chicks are definitely back. Sold out. 7 p.m. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Falcon Heights; 651-288-4427. -- Rick Mason

Russian Circles

The Cedar Cultural Center, Saturday 8.27

Though the Chicago instrumental rockers Russian Circles may warrant comparisons to bands like Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Explosions in the Sky, the group doesn’t fit neatly into the “post-rock” subgenre. The Circles’ songs, which frequently surpass six minutes, often launch into bruising metal riffage after minutes of calmer, autumnal grandeur. Their best attribute might be their chemistry: Despite having just three members, the Circles can get a hell of a lot accomplished with just guitar, bass, and drums, though they’ve also worked with keyboards, strings, horns, and, occasionally, singing (see “Praise Be Man” and “Memorial,” featuring goth-folk mainstay Chelsea Wolfe). Their sixth and latest album, Guidance, engineered and mixed by Converge’s Kurt Ballou, might be their best yet, pulling off a rare trick in instrumental rock by consistently infusing epic songs with explosions of sound more memorable than a lot of bands’ choruses. Highlights include “Vorel,” “Afrika,” and “Calla.” Cloakroom opens. $16-$18. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. -- Michael Madden

FALSE Aug 27th 8:00 pm at 7th St. Entry

JAKE JONES (RECORD RELEASE SHOW) Aug 27th 8:00 pm at Turf Club

GAY WITCH ABORTION Aug 27th 9:00 pm at Triple Rock Social Club

VALLEY QUEEN Aug 28th 7:30 pm at 7th St. Entry

CONNIE EVINGSON: BEST OF THE BEST: THE ELLA FITZGERALD SONG BOOKS Aug 28th 7:30 pm at Jungle Theater

BAYSIDE Aug 28th 7:00 pm at Mill City Nights

Mock the Garden

Memory Lanes, Monday, 8.29

Mock the Garden will again bring a charitable punk marathon to Memory Lanes. “Here is a fucking ridiculous music festival for you to go fuck yourselves at,” organizer Drew Ailes — also a frequent City Pages contributor — writes in the Facebook invite. The underground music blowout, which this year is subtitled “A Mature Music Festival For Adults,” will feature 34 punk/hardcore/noise/DIY bands performing 10-minute sets over three stages at the Minneapolis bowling alley. Among them: Cock E.S.P., Swimsuit Area, Catbath, Pleasure Wounds, Yoni Yum, and many, many more. “It is sort of in Jaime Carrera’s honor,” Ailes writes of the third-annual fest. “I’m also trying to get a bunch of busts made of him to scatter around the city, but we’ll see if I can stop wandering around the city and mumbling obscenities to myself for long enough to make that actually happen.” Carrera, a passionate, boisterous, creative, and hilarious Twin Cities performer/artist, died in March. Proceeds from Mock the Garden will benefit the Advocates for Human Rights, a nonprofit that assists refugees and immigrants. $3 suggested donation. 7 p.m. 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6211. -- Jay Boller

ANNA MJOLL AND BILL CARROTHERS Aug 29th 7:00 pm at Crooners Lounge & Supper Club

A SILENT FILM Aug 29th 7:30 pm at 7th St. Entry

PARKER MILLSAP Aug 29th 7:30 pm at Turf Club

Jane Monheit & Nicholas Payton

Dakota Jazz Club, Tuesday 8.30 & Wednesday 8.31

One of the most popular current jazz singers, Jane Monheit has long cited Ella Fitzgerald as a key influence. And now she’s issued a full-fledged tribute with a bit of a twist, thanks to New Orleans trumpeter Nicholas Payton. The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald is modeled after a series of songbook albums Ella recorded beginning in the mid-’50s focusing on iconic writers of the Great American Songbook. So Monheit tackles the likes of Ellington, Strayhorn, Porter, Mercer, Arlen, Berlin. She also fuses the Gershwins’ “I Was Doing All Right” with Amy Winehouse’s “Know You Now,” linked by a sparkling harp, sultry groove, erudite trumpet line, and fleet scatting. That generational leap is among several touches — tighter rhythms, hotter simmering tension, splayed angles — giving the album a more contemporary slant, thanks primarily to Payton’s arrangements and production. His sterling trumpet work also helps bridge traditional and modern jazz. Monheit comes through, of course, minimizing her blustery tendency so that her wealth of technical prowess can flourish. $35-$45. 9 & 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. -- Rick Mason