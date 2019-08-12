The week's best concerts: Aug. 12-15

Monday 8.12

Bryan Nichols, Glass Bead Games Project @ Icehouse

Pianist Bryan Nichols uses his curation of August Monday nights at Icehouse to team with Kaleena Miller on a music/dance project—and to celebrate his 40th birthday. But stick around for the second show too, as the Glass Bead Games Project quartet honors the unsung compositions of hard-bop tenor saxophonist Clifford Jordan. 9 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 8.13

Amanda Shires @ Fine Line

Amanda Shires made her name as a fiddle player—and a damn good one—first with the Texas Playboys, later in Nashville, before emerging in earnest as an amazing singer-songwriter. On 2018’s To the Sunset, she excels at capturing the ephemerality of overwhelming desire, but probes into darker territory as the album progresses. Shires has also recently joined up with three other great country songwriters—Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Henby, and Margo Price—to form the Highwomen, who’ll release an album next month. 18+. 8 p.m. $25-$40. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Dobet Gnahoré @ Dakota

Charismatic Côte d’Ivoire singer Dobet Gnahoré’s music defies borders, her lyrics often advocating for African unity and women’s rights. Drawing from an array of modern international sounds, pan-African traditions, and multiple languages, Gnahoré creates a striking, exotic pastiche threaded by extraordinary undulating, multi-hued vocal exploits. On 2018’s Miziki (“music” in her native Bété) she worked with French producer Nicolas Repac to forge an effervescent fusion of gyrating electronica and scintillating Bété-Kru roots. 7 p.m. $35—$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 8.14

Ben Folds / Violent Femmes @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Ben Folds writes catchy, whiny songs about slacker disaffection and childhood resentment, set to jaunty vaudeville piano and orchestral brass. Gordon Gano writes whiny, catchy acoustic singalongs about romantic incompetence, performed with disturbingly babyish glee. This double-billed show finds Elvis Costello’s two large adult sons discovering a shared family heritage. 18+. 5:00 p.m. $49.50. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Niiice. @ 7th St Entry

The local pop-punks in Niiice. careen and bounce with a playful good humor designed to hide and ameliorate sadness. Their latest EP, Never Better, is both celebratory and dejected, balancing cathartic roars (“Love Handlez,” “Blunt Force Marijuana”) with quieter laments (“Minneapolis vs. St. Paul: This Time It’s Personal”), their musical signature Roddy Gadeberg’s vocal swerves between whisper and scream. With 26 Bats!, Infinite Me, and Keep for Cheap. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $10. 701 1st Ave. N. More info here.—Lucas Fagen

Tuxedo @ The Cedar

The Cedar is an unlikely locale for Tuxedo’s disco-fied funk grooves, but any place with a dance floor showcasing this duo pick-pocketing the irresistible syncopation of Chic, Cameo, and Lakeside is exactly the right venue. For three albums now, “blue-eyed soul” singer Meyer Hawthorne and hip-hop producer Jake One have met in the stylistic middle. Call it derivative, a throwback, whatever, but just try and stay still as you listen. 7:30 p.m. $20 or $79 VIP. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Take That @ Icehouse

For the past few months, Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield have been doling out YouTube videos of their original tunes recorded at Hutton’s home, usually with drummer Dave Schmalenberger. The arresting contrast between Orfield’s bustle-and-croon tenor sax style and Hutton’s more incisive textures on bass clarinet and alto and soprano saxes is a credit to their chemistry and composing. This breakout gig adds keyboardist Josh Gallagher and Kameron Markworth on bass. 9 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 8.15

