The week's best concerts: April 1-4

Haha, not really! I tricked you by deliberately saying an untrue thing. On most days of the year, we might just call that a "lie." But today it's a hilarious and not-at-all forced April Fools' gag.

Can't believe you fell for it, tbqh.

Cat Power @ Varsity Theater

Last year, after a prolonged standoff with her longtime label, Matador, Chan Marshall released Wanderer, the first Cat Power release since 2012. At times, the album feels more like she’s dipping her toes back in rather than taking a full plunge, but her duet with kindred spirit Lana Del Rey and version of the Rihanna hit “Stay” are standouts. And as always, the chief attraction is that tinge of understated anger that burrs the wounded soul of Marshall's vocals. The Bad Man opens. 18+ 7 p.m. $42-$48. 1308 SE 4th St, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Epik High @ First Avenue

Korean hip-hop trio Epik High (Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz) debuted in 2003, and after over a decade in the Korean music industry, Epik High has helped push rap into their nation’s mainstream. Their latest album, sleepless in __________, dropped earlier this month. It’s the group's 11th studio album and some of the biggest names in the K-Pop world worked on it, including Crush of FANXY CHILD, and producers Code Kunst and Min Yoongi, aka Suga. All ages. 5 p.m. $50. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Debbie Aderinkomi

JC Sanford @ Icehouse

Trombonist JC Sanford helms the horn threesome Triocracy with a panache reflecting his roots in early 21st century Brooklyn chamber-jazz. The scope of the group’s first disc, Pyramid Scheme, is broad and playful—covers of Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder, the third movement of Handel’s “Sarabande,” three improvisational snippets, and eight Sanford originals. Sanford’s arrangements are rigorous and surprising, and the music is delightfully sonorous. Locals Brandon Wozniak (tenor) and Bruce Thornton (clarinet) round out tonight’s ensemble. 8 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Dave King & Chris Weller @ Khyber Pass Café

This week, the Khyber adjusts its normal Thursday schedule to accommodate King’s relentless itinerary. The drummer typically juggles a half-dozen other projects alongside the Bad Plus; currently among these are occasional duet gigs with saxophonist Chris Weller. King produced the last disc from Weller’s Chicago trio, Hanging Hearts, and shares an affinity for dynamic textures and volume. They’ll play like a hang glider that isn’t afraid to cruise the gutter. 9:30 p.m. $15. 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Monday listings here.

Tuesday 4.2

Mott the Hoople ’74 @ First Avenue

Mott The Hoople flirted with the charts while securing a strong cult status, but the band remains underappreciated despite its innovative elixir of hard rock, glam, roots, attitude, and humor, and its deep influence on punk, pop, and rock and roll. The band’s first U.S. tour in 45 years is billed as Mott ’74, featuring that year’s core surviving members: Ian Hunter, Ariel Bender, and Morgan Fisher. Maybe it’s a notch off the Mick Ralphs lineup that issued the Bowie-produced masterpiece All The Young Dudes, but ’74 did come up with classics “The Golden Age of Rock’n’Roll” and “Roll Away The Stone.” Reviews of the band’s 2018 U.K. shows were ecstatic. The Suburbs open. 18+. 7 p.m. $50. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 4.3

Hand Habits @ 7th St Entry

The best tracks on the often-incisive second album from Meg Duffy’s Hand Habits follow the template of its subdued but smoldering lead single, “Can’t Calm Down.” Floating above barebones beats as persistent as the drip of a bathroom faucet invading an insomniac’s head space, Duffy’s anxious murmur is the sound of that willed stasis you impose on your dangerously percolating nerves when you need to appear presentable. The splintered panic attacks of guitar soloing that eventually break through? Maybe that’s how Duffy really feels. With Tomberlin and Half Tramp. 18+ 7:30 p.m. $12/$14. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Nick Mason @ Orpheum Theatre

Before Pink Floyd landed dramatically on The Dark Side of the Moon, the band explored distant galaxies in the company of psychedelic space cadets. And now Floyd drummer Nick Mason is leading a band, including ex-Spandau Ballet guitarist/vocalist Gary Kemp, that concentrates entirely on pre-Dark Side material, now-obscure stuff like Syd Barrett’s psychedelic “See Emily Play,” Ummagumma’s avant-rock, and space-rock odysseys like “Set The Controls For the Heart of the Sun.” 7:30 p.m. $45—$199.50. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Cyrille Aimee @ Dakota

Hat tip to French vocalist Cyrille Aimee for taking chances in her mid-30s. In the last couple of years she’s relocated from Brooklyn to New Orleans, ditched her longtime backing band, and, just last month, released Move On: A Sondheim Adventure, a collection likely to throw fans of Aimee and Sondheim alike off a little. Fourteen songs by the Broadway great get spun into salsa, second-line New Orleans rhythm, ethereal electronics, and Aimee’s past gypsy signature. But there will of course be ballads too. 7 p.m. $30-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 4.4

Marshall Crenshaw and the Bottle Rockets @ Fine Line

It’s been uniquely satisfying to watch one-time power-pop wunderkind turned rock ‘n’ roll lifer Marshall Crenshaw establish a long-term touring relationship with the Bottle Rockets, whose unshowy smarts have made them stand out since back when “Americana” was called “alt-country.” On last year’s Bit Logic, the Rockets’ Brian Henneman struck as homey a truce with the future as any middle-aged roots-rocker can, adjusting to “the new way of keeping it real,” but he’s just as sharp complaining about traffic: “If you’re every in a hurry/To cross Missouri/Things might not go as planned.” 7 p.m. $27-$45. 318 1st Ave N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

The Cookers @ Dakota

The Cookers are a veteran crew of hard-bop all-stars: Saxophonists Billy Harper and Donald Harrison, trumpeters Eddie Henderson and David Weiss, pianist George Cables, bassist Cecil McBee and drummer Billy Hart all have deep résumés with jazz giants and are genuine forces in their own right. Their latest, 2016’s The Call of the Wild and Peaceful Heart, is a collection of originals ranging from Harper’s wild title track to Cables’ swinging evocation of Native American themes. 7 & 9 p.m. $30—$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Thursday music listings here.