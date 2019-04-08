The week's best concerts: Apr. 8-11

Monday 4.8

The Coathangers @ Turf Club

On their sixth studio full-length, the recently releases The Devil You Know, Julia Kugel still chirps skeptically, Stephanie Luke still gargles ominously, Meredith Franco’s dubby basslines are still just as tuneful as the former’s guitar bits and as postpunk as the latter’s hurry-up-and-wait drumming. Allusive phrases like “can’t take it with you,” “nobody gets out alive,” and “the more you see, the less you know” pop out with as much force as deliberate slogans as “fuck the NRA,” and a dozen years after their debut, this Atlanta punk trio’s refusal to evolve is flat-out heroic. Though maybe the fact that their increased musicianship never seduced them away from their beloved single-note riffs and two-chord vamps is a kind of evolution in itself: They’re crude by choice, not necessity. With Big Bite and Black Widows. 21+ 7:30 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Bill Frisell @ Cedar Cultural Center

Prolific and unpredictable, guitarist Bill Frisell leaps, fuses, and twists multiple genres in a single bound. His distinctive sound combines virtuosic technique, intriguing tonal and melodic colors, and an encyclopedic stylistic range that’s nonetheless always rooted in jazz. Frisell here will head up Harmony, with vocalist Petra Haden, cellist Hank Roberts, and baritone guitarist Luke Bergman, who will reportedly explore Frisell’s expansive Americana, including the Great American Songbook, jazz, and new music. 7:30 p.m. $35—$45. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 4.9

Earl Sweatshirt @ Cabooze

Earl entered the spotlight as a dour 16 year old in 2010 as a member of the wild Odd Future collective, a sullen aesthete who stood in contrast to Tyler, the Creator’s raging id. He’s matured since then, and with his 2018 album Some Rap Songs, curiously enough, he’s wound up in a musical realm similar to the one Tyler explore with Flower Boy a year earlier: jazz-tinged and shape-shifting. With Bbymutha, Liv.e. 6:30 p.m. $30-$79. 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 4.10

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 4.11

Gurf Morlix @ Hook and Ladder

Though he’s got 11 albums to his name this century and every one he’s released this decade has been more than worth your time, this Texas roots stalwart is still too often ID’d in relation to his past collaborators: He was Lucinda Williams’ guitarist for a decade, Blaze Foley’s buddy till his death. For newbies, his latest collection of disgruntled yet good-humored and occasionally hopeful shuffles, Impossible Blue, is as good a place to make his acquaintance as any. Not only is his name a beautiful collision of sounds, but it’s a perfect description of his gravelly and nasal voice: Dude sings like a Gurf Morlix. And isn’t that something you want to hear? 21+. 7:30 p.m. $20/$25. 3010 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Bill Carrothers @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Carrothers has carved out a distinctive piano style, invoking resonance, patience, and a keen sense of dynamics to sound at once intimate and orchestral. It is especially effective in a solo setting, and the Dunsmore Room’s elegant Steinway and no-talking policy make it an ideal milieu. 6 p.m. $15. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Thursday music listings here.