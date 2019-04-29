The week's best concerts: Apr. 29-May 2

Monday 4.29

Murs @ 7th St Entry

As much as Aesop Rock or Atmosphere’s Slug, Los Angeles’ Murs has always radiated the energy of an indie-rap lifer, even when he was technically on a major label for 2008’s Murs for President. He’s done some of his best work alongside producer 9th Wonder, but his last few records have been made with various beatmakers. Last year’s A Strange Journey into the Unimaginable, produced entirely by Michael “Seven” Summers and featuring guests including Rhymesayers MC Prof, was an honest, meditative, beats-rhymes-and-life addition to his vast catalog. With Locksmith and Cojo. 18+. 7 p.m. $20. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Kevin Eubanks @ Dakota

Before putting up with 18 years of Jay Leno’s condescension as the leader of the Tonight Show Band, Eubanks was marketed as a smooth jazz sex symbol by the GRP label, with album covers of him in wet t-shirts, or no shirt at all. He’s made bank for all that grief and now gets to unfurl his percussive guitar grooves, dappled in funk, and soulful bebop, with longtime ace sidemen like drummer Marvin “Smitty” Smith, who makes sparks fly, bassist Rene Camacho, and saxophonist Bill Pierce. Any attendant smooth sensuality is on his own terms. 7 + 9 p.m. $25-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 4.30

Foals @ First Avenue

English band Foals have steadily climbed the U.K. rock circuit for the past decade and change, starting with their Dave Sitek-produced debut, Antidotes. They’re now in the middle of the most ambitious stage of their arc so far, rolling out a double album in two parts. The first half of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost was released last month, largely an atmospheric, rhythmically restless mix of dance-rock and post-punk, with band members filling in on bass after the 2018 departure of founding member Walter Gervers. The second part is expected to arrive this fall. With Preoccupations and Omni. 18+. 7:00 p.m. $33.50. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

The Drums @ Turf Club

Originally emerging in 2009 as a four-piece group generating big indie-pop promise thanks to their whistling-infused earworm of a debut single, “Let’s Go Surfing,” the Drums has been the solo project of Jonny Pierce since 2016. Following 2017’s Abysmal Thoughts, the fifth Drums album and Pierce’s second as a one-man band, Brutalism, came earlier this month, and even with its title and lyrical vulnerability, it’s musically buoyant and consistently tuneful. With Tanukichan and DJ Jake Rudh. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $18/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Wednesday 5.1

Neko Case @ Fitzgerald Theater

If Case’s most recent album, Hell-On often feels less autobiographical than its predecessors, that doesn’t mean it feels less lived in, or even that it actually is less autobiographical. “The Curse of the I-5 Corridor” is a reminiscence of drunken youth with lines as quotable as “I fucked every man that I wanted to be” as Mark Lanegan rumbles in harmony like a subway running beneath an apartment; the trauma suggested there is brought closer to the fore on “My Uncle’s Navy,” about a creepy friend of the family. To defend against such memories, Case fashions “modern folklore and fairy tales” on the limber “Bad Luck” (as she told Entertainment Weekly) and, on “Winnie,” seeks out a mythical antecedent from among the ancient Amazons. Maybe you can never quiet the voices from your past. But you can drown them out by summoning more empowering voices in your defense. With Shannon Shaw of Shannon and the Clams. Also Thursday. 7 p.m. $50. 10 E Exchange St, St Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Hot Club of Cowtown @ Vieux Carré

Confirmed swingers, Hot Club of Cowtown draw inspiration from both sides of the Atlantic: Bob Wills’ Western variety from the trio’s current Texas home turf, and Django Reinhardt’s Gypsy jazz French connection. Although purple sage usually overshadows the bistro, both influences have received album-length tributes in recent years, with Elana James’ frisky fiddle, guitarist Whit Smith’s prickly picking, and Jake Erwin’s bristly acoustic bass more than up to either task. The Club have a new EP, Crossing The Great Divide, a paean to the Band’s first two classic albums, and recently re-released their ’97 debut, Western Clambake. 7 & 9 p.m. $25—$45. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 5.2

Knife Knights and Lando Chill @ Icehouse

Knife Knights, Ishmael Butler’s latest group after Digable Planets and Shabazz Palaces, is the compelling headliner, but get there early for Lando Chill, whose Black Ego on the Mello Music Group label was one of the ten best discs of 2018, a swarm of trip-hoppy hypnotism (produced by Lasso) alertly counterbalanced by Lando’s socio-political raps and catchy chants. It’s like vintage yet blunted P-Funk and Outkast with a 21st century attitude. Greg Grease opens. 21+. 10 p.m. $15. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Superorganism @ First Avenue

As timely as their sound is touted as being, this global crew’s clever drag-and-drop pop-collage messthetic would’ve been right at home in the dial-up era—the Beastie Boys’d have signed ‘em to Grand Royal in a heartbeat. At the very least, their twee anomie is more likely to inspire a twinge of nostalgia for a moment when the internet felt trivial and disorienting rather than like a horrifying, apocalyptic mistake—especially as tempered and sharpened by the glamorously bored Orono Noguchi, who lends an air of jaded whimsy to the affair. With Simpson. 18+. 7 p.m. $20/$22. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

