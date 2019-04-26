The week's best concerts: Apr. 26-28

Friday 4.26

Priests @ 7th St Entry

D.C. post-punk trio Priests released one of the most acclaimed rock debuts in recent years in 2017’s Nothing Feels Natural. For their new follow-up, The Seduction of Kansas, helmed by indie rock MVP (most valuable producer) John Congleton, they culled from a broad range of textual and textural inspirations, from political journalist Thomas Frank’s book What’s the Matter with Kansas? to albums by Massive Attack and Nine Inch Nails. Not all of those things are immediately detectable in the music, but that gives you some idea of the ambition and outside-the-box creativity that fuels this band. With Gurr. 18+. 8 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Wozniak/Cox/King @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

These three nationally known stalwarts of the local jazz scene have performed together in many configurations. Most simply, it is the Vector Families quartet sans guitarist Dean Granros, and it wouldn’t surprise to hear “Satin Doll” and parts of “Duetz Duetz” on the set list. Cox and King are monsters on bass/cello and drums, respectively, and Wozniak is a key component of the Atlantis Quartet and the Dave King Trucking Company on tenor sax. What a treat to catch them in this intimate setting late in the night. 10 p.m. $15. All ages. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

LP Music @ Icehouse

LP comprises the last-name initials of co-leaders Eric Leeds and Paul Peterson but refers equally well to “long player,” as each has been in the game a minute, most prominently as charter members of the Family, a Prince-organized outfit with three folks from the Time and a killer version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” on their lone album from 1985. Leeds is on saxophones and keys, Peterson is the bassist, and a wide assortment of locals, including pianist Peter Schimke, help out on their new release, “No Words.” 11 p.m. $30. 21+. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Friday music listings here.

Saturday 4.27

Happy Apple @ Crooners Lounge

Dave King’s informal weekend residency at the Dunsmore Room and Crooners continues with a pair of sets in the big room with pioneering local punk-jazzers Happy Apple. The drummer is always effusive and fun-loving, but the quotient goes up—both during and between songs—when he shares the stages bassist Erik Fratzke and the antic big galoot Michael Lewis on tenor. 7:30 + 9:30 p.m. $25. All ages. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men @ Medina Entertainment Center

Six decades into an extraordinary career, Delbert McClinton still tears up roadhouses with rollicking honky-tonk and roots rock, lights up ballads with soulful fire, wails on his harmonica, and rummages among Texas-roasted blues, country, and R&B. A new McClinton album is due in July, but meanwhile he’s touring on the potent fumes of 2017’s Prick of the Litter. There are classic horn-drenched barroom shuffles like “Don’t Do It,” but there’s also a classic jazz ambience in which a muted trumpet and McClinton’s grainy vocals and phrasing combine to recall Louis Armstrong. Madison blues band The Jimmys open. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $36—$52. 500 Hwy. 55, Medina. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Saturday music listings here.

Sunday 4.28

Arturo Sandoval @ Dakota

The Cuban trumpeter, who turns 70 in November, isn’t exactly coasting, but has reached that stage in his career where his last couple of releases have been a Christmas album with a choir and a series of duets with high-profile guests from across the musical spectrum. Still, he’s a reliable draw on his regular trips through town because of his technical brilliance, radiant tone, and amiable stage presence. 7 + 9 p.m. $30-$50. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Le Patin Libre and Brownbody @ Charles M. Schultz Highland Areana

Artistry on ice with a woke flourish sounds like a composite rendering of Minnesota hip—and irresistible nonetheless. Le Patin Libre are “championship figure skaters turned movement innovators,” blending double axels with tap dance and hip hop stylings. The local troupe Brownbody will open with an excerpt from their “Tracing Steps,” translating “black social dances from centuries of slavery in America” into skate performance. 3 & 7 p.m. $28 ($24 for Walker members). 800 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Sunday music listings here.