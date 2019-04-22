The week's best concerts: Apr. 22-25

Monday 4.22

Tuesday 4.23

Eels @ First Avenue

Eels’ eccentric impresario E (aka Mark Oliver Everett) has excavated virtually every emotional enigma over more than a dozen albums, mostly excruciatingly personal examinations of existential pain and regret in which deep melancholy is uplifting. Simultaneously, E emerged as a crafty, eclectic pop auteur who ranges from ambling folk to searing rock to esoteric electronics. This tour still focuses on last spring’s The Deconstruction, in which E’s romantic fortunes veer from “Bone Dry” to effusive marital (apparent) bliss. Inspector Cluzo opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $32.50—$35. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Mike Eckroth with the Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

The Jazz Central space would not exist without its co-founder and managing director, Mac Santiago. His presence also accounts for the monthly gigs by the 18-piece TCLJO, where Santiago is a backbone percussionist. This time around the big band brings in special guest Mike Eckroth, the pianist and ace arranger who was integral to last year’s triumphant Orquesta Akokan album from Cuba. He’ll conduct an hour-long clinic with a quartet Monday and Tuesday and then join the TCLJO for its set on the second night. Clinic 7 p.m. Big band 8:30. $10 ($5 for students). 407 Central Ave. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 4.24

Son Volt @ First Avenue

Jay Farrar intends the title of Son Volt’s politically charged new album Union to be interpreted both literally and ironically. It refers to the nation’s structure as well as toxic Trump-incited divisiveness, which Farrar blasts in tunes like “While Rome Burns,” “The 99,” “Lady Liberty,” and “The Symbol.” On the dirge-like title track and elsewhere, Farrar’s usual dusty voice seems almost desiccated except for a shadowy seething intensity. The band too feels like its restraining deep emotions while crafting an elegant, blues/alt-country vibe with echoes of the Band and Byrds. Ian Noe opens. 18+. 7 p.m. $22—$25. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Benny Golson @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

The tenor saxophonist turned 90 in January yet is set to launch a two-month international tour in May. His resume includes prominent associations with Dizzy Gillespie and Art Blakey, and co-leadership of the durably delightful Jazztet with Art Farmer. As a composer, Golson eclipsed his mentor, Tadd Dameron, for penning bop standards. As a tenor, his sound is conducive to the mellowing of age. He’ll be with pianist Sharp Radway and a local rhythm section. Also Thursday. 7 + 9 p.m. $30-$40. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Thursday 4.25

The Claypool Lennon Delirium @ Varsity Theater

As in Primus leader Les and Beatles scion Sean; their unlikely Delirium is a magical mystery tour among surreal lyrics, quirky experimentation, psychedelia, progressive rock, and juicy Fab Four hooks. Their new South of Reality is relentlessly playful, blissfully eccentric, full of charming absurdities, yet still topically tied to modern angsts. The careening, off-kilter “Easily Charmed By Fools,” for instance, rides Claypool’s walloping funkadelic bass while Lennon ignites electric guitar bursts, all drifting off into a space odyssey. Uni opens. 18+. 8 p.m. $37.50—$52.50. 1308 4th St. SE, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Le Patin Libre and Brownbody @ Anderson Ice Arena

Artistry on ice with a woke flourish sounds like a composite rendering of Minnesota hip—and irresistible nonetheless. Le Patin Libre are “championship figure skaters turned movement innovators,” blending double axels with tap dance and hip hop stylings. The local troupe Brownbody will open with an excerpt from their “Tracing Steps,” translating “Black social dances from centuries of slavery in America” into skate performance. 6 + 8:30 p.m. $28 ($24 for Walker members). 4210 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley. More info here.—Britt Robson