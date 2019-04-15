The week's best concerts: Apr. 15-18

4.15

Whitney Rose @ 7th St. Entry

Rose is a Canadian-turned-Texan who sings a wide range of traditional country music styles, from countrypolitan to Tex-Mex, with a light touch, never lending an ounce more of pain or prettiness to a melody than it calls for. Her writing came into its own in 2017 on the fine EP South Texas Suite and the knockout full-length Rule 62, a brilliant collection of straightforward songs about love, wanderlust, family, truck drivers, and heartbreak. One-night-stand ballads don’t come any tougher or more forlorn than “You Don’t Scare Me.” Sharp local indie-folk outfit With Maria and the Coins. 18+. 7 p.m. $10/$12. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Monday music listings here.

4.16

GIrlpool @ Turf Club

The exciting thing about the ’90s alt/indie revival is how rarely young bands are stooping to slavish retro or winking pastiche--they’ve uncovered a language, with numerous dialects and accents, that’s particularly pliable to the needs of female and non-binary performers. The intimate interlacing of Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker’s unison singing on Girlpool’s early recordings was too delicate to last, and on What Chaos Is Imaginary Tucker’s hormone treatments have only accelerated the vocal divergence. Literally finding a new a voice, which is sometimes as breathy as Elliott Smith and sometimes as querulous as Doug Martsch, Tucker sounds occasionally emboldened by the process, even as Tividad poeticizes a premature disillusionment, sometimes acutely (“All the kids you thought had bigger eyes/ Consumed by schemes.”) sometimes too cutely. And If both remain suspicious of the big not-them world and overprotective of each other as they feel their way forward in the dark, well, that’s all part of the tradition, no? With Hatchie and Claud. 21+. 7 p.m. $16/$18. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

4.17

Of Montreal @ Fine Line

The artistry of Of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes is relatively pure and unambiguously ambitious, disdainful of trends, hype, and restraint. Over the course of 15 studio albums that have increasingly moved toward one-man bands, his signature love of glam-indie pop-funk is continually tweaked but unmistakably Barnes. Onstage, the light shows, costume changes and pseudo-dance routines can’t quite obscure the surprisingly splendid ensemble music. It’s all a cult worth embracing. 18+. 7 p.m. $21 ($35 for reserved balcony). 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Music and Dance Duos from Liquid Music @ Lab Theater

Liquid Music series founder and curator Kate Nordstrum is enchanted by cross-genre collaborations. She’s commissioned new work from a pair of pairs, opening with pianist-composer Dustin O’Halloran soundtracking an “electronics-forward existentialist performance” with dancer Fukiko Takase in the AI-themed “1001.” Then Happy Apple saxophonist Mike Lewis joins with dancer Eva Mohn on the second world premiere, “When Isn’t Yet.” Also Thursday. 7:30 p.m. $25-$30. (Ages 6-17 free.) 700 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

4.18

Billy Bragg @ Fine Line

With punk attitude, an ear for melody and heart of a folkie, Billy Bragg burst on the early ’80s English scene, electric guitar in hand, as a leftist rabble-rouser in song and action, as he is now, the odd love song notwithstanding. His Fine Line solo One Step Forward, Two Steps Back residency will feature newer material the first night, tunes from his first three albums the next and finally material from albums four through six. Also Friday and Saturday. 18+. 8:30 p.m. $40—$55. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Darlingside @ Cedar Cultural Center

A string band with indie-rock inclinations and intricate chamber-like arrangements, Darlingside boasts lush vocal harmonies grounded in folk with Beach Boys overtones. Although previously focused on nostalgia and Appalachian roots, the quartet’s Afterlife grapples with apocalyptic anxieties. Mushroom clouds juxtaposed with sunny glimmers present a jarring dichotomy soothed by buoyant pop choruses and ambitious duels among cello, fiddle, banjo, synths and trumpets, but ultimately haunted by hazy electric distortion in the finale, “Best of the Best of Times” (as in not really). Folkie trio Lula Wiles opens. 7:30 p.m. $15—$18. 416 Cedar Ave. S, More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Thursday music listings here.