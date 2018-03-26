The week's 9 best concerts: Mar. 26-29

Monday 3.26

Superorganism @ 7th St Entry

As timely as their sound is touted as being, this global crew’s drag-and-drop pop-collage messthetic would’ve been right at home in the dial-up era—the Beastie Boys’d have signed ‘em to Grand Royal in a heartbeat. At the very least, their twee anomie is more likely to inspire a twinge of nostalgia for a moment when the internet felt trivial and disorienting rather than like a horrifying, apocalyptic mistake—especially as tempered and sharpened by the glamorously bored Orono Noguchi, who lends an air of jaded whimsy to the affair. With Helena Deland. 18+. 7 p.m. $12/$10. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Keith Harris

Tuesday 3.27

Meshell Ndegeocello @ Dakota Jazz Club

On her new album of covers, Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello doesn’t just simply revisit the ’80s and ’90s R&B hits that inspired her. Instead, the bassist/singer-songwriter revamps tunes from the likes Tina Turner, George Clinton, and Janet Jackson, shifting their emphasis and context—in part, she says to defy expectations of what black music is and can be. Minneapolis surfaces plenty here, via three Jimmy Jam/Terry Lewis tunes, as well as Prince’s “Sometimes It Snows In April.” 7 & 9 p.m. $35-$55. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Rick Mason

Shopping @ 7th St Entry

On the recently released The Official Body, as on Shopping’s two previous albums, the trio’s politics typically boil down to basic antagonism against antagonists (“You don’t like me/ I don’t look like you,” etc.) and their rhythms are even more rudimentary—Billy Easter’s rambling bass is a hardy traveling companion, but drummer Andrew Milk too often falls back on a less-than-rock-steady backbeat when he exhausts his spirit of adventure. So if Marxist analysis and fractured funk are what you demand from your postpunk, you’d be better off with a Jacobin subscription and an old Rough Trade compilation. But you’ll be sorry you missed out on Rachel Aggs’ minimalist but never austere guitar work, which strays from chicken scratch rhythms to lyrical forays to chattering asides to taut twitters to string-bent elasticity to wiry riffs without ever feeling willful or unmoored. Real Numbers and Products open. 18+. $12. 7:30 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Keith Harris

Colter Wall @ Fine Line Music Club

Saskatchewan baritone Colter Wall is among country’s most promising newcomers, a 22-year-old whose raw, quiet songs feel like the product of a more experienced songwriter’s touch—good enough, anyway, for Steve Earle to call Wall “bar none the best young singer-songwriter I’ve seen in 20 years.” Wall’s self-titled full-length debut, released last year, evokes the downcast tension of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. With the Local Honeys. 18+. 8 p.m. $20/$35. 318 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

Wolf Alice @ First Avenue

Wolf Alice have emerged from a London scene that’s constantly producing buzz-worthy bands. Fiery singer/guitarist Ellie Rowsell is a born frontwoman, and the band have successfully pursued enough rock styles that their versatility is integral to their appeal, too. They’ve released two albums so far: 2015’s My Love Is Cool, featuring the roaring grunge of the Grammy-nominated “Moaning Lisa Smile,” and last year’s Visions of a Life. With the Big Pink. 18+. 7 p.m. $20. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Michael Madden

Wednesday 3.28

Patricia Barber @ Dakota Jazz Club

As a “postmodern” jazz singer, Barber is like an astringent Laurie Anderson: Incisive observations and precise intonations are laced with cerebral intelligence, deadpan wit, and wicked mischief. Barber is less the composer, but she claims any covers, whether “Ode To Billie Joe” or “I Get A Kick Out of You,” as her own. Her profile has dimmed some since losing her national label contracts, but she’s never less than compelling live. 7 p.m. $30-$40. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Yo La Tengo @ First Avenue

Yo La Tengo’s music has always been driven by a tension between noisy turmoil and tuneful calm, but on album number 15, Ira Kaplan’s guitar hardly has to rise above a whisper to disturb the uneasy quiet. There’s a Riot Going On appropriates its title from the Sly Stone classic, but the upheaval it references occurs in the soul, not in the streets. The gentler Kaplan, drummer Georgia Hubley, and bassist James McNew set out to be, the more brooding their compositions become; the more intimacy Kaplan and Hubley’s vocals strive for, the more distantly they drift from us. As you probably don’t need reminding these days, there’s a certain kind of desperation that arises when your anxiety doesn’t quite respond to the familiar methods of soothing. Yo La Tengo capture it brilliantly here. 18+. $21/$27. 7 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here .—Keith Harris

Thursday 3.29

’90s Block Party @ Armory

If you think Bruno Mars is onto something with his hit remix of “Finesse,” what till you hear how Guy—masterminded by the architect of New Jack Swing himself, Teddy Riley—can make those breakbeats pop. And the heavy-breathing supporting cast here—Jagged Edge, 112, Ginuwine, and our hometown boys, Next—will make you nostalgic for the sexual fumblings of your youth even if you weren’t old enough to get busy in the ’90s. Hell, maybe even if you’re the biological result of someone else getting busy in the ’90s. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $59.50-$250. 500 S. 6th St., Minneapolis. More info here .—Keith Harris

ColLaboratory @ Khyber Pass

This is going to be a spicy stew. ColLaboratory is a nonet that includes a professor of North Indian classical music (Matt Raheim), a couple of guys who play with electronics (one—Jay Afrisando—doubles on Indonesian instruments), Paul Metzger on banjo, Maya Radovanlija on classical guitar, a cellist, a “multi-instrumentalist,” and a couple of horn players. Throw in Khyber’s bent toward spontaneous improvisation and your most fracked expectations should be met. 9 p.m. $5. 1571 Grand Avenue, St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson