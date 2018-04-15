Monday 4.16

Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya @ Dakota Jazz Club

Prolific pianist/composer Abdullah Ibrahim’s rich body of work is characterized by sweeping, deeply philosophical evocations of his South African homeland. Before being exiled during the apartheid era, Ibrahim, then known as Dollar Brand, was a member of the short-lived but groundbreaking Jazz Epistles, who linked modern jazz and SA traditions. Ibrahim reunited with surviving Epistles Hugh Masekela and Jonas Gwangwa in 2016, and there was to be an ensuing tour. Trumpet icon Masekela’s January death precluded that, but not what promises to be an emotional Epistles tribute. 7 & 9 p.m. $35-$60. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Andrew Green’s Notet + Emerson Hunton Quartet @ Icehouse

This attractive double bill opens with guitarist Andrew Green leading his four-piece Notet on ingenious arrangements of standards such as “Body and Soul” and “Stella By Starlight,” featuring his former NYC roommate JC Sanford on trombone. Don’t know much about the Emerson Hunton Quartet except that it includes dynamo Chicago saxophonist Carlos Ward—that’s more than enough. $12. 9:30 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 4.17

James Hunter Six @ Dakota Jazz Club

English blue-eyed soul singer James Hunter doesn’t just mine the past for his tangy retro R&B. He essentially inhabits the late ’50s/early ’60s, alongside greats like Sam Cooke and Jackie Wilson, his grainy voice sliding into falsetto or a JB howl while his nimble Six conjure slippery grooves and sublime geometric interplay. They’re back at it on Whatever It Takes, with Hunter’s glistening originals reflecting newly married bliss while also showing off his guitar prowess on the stinging blues nugget “Blisters.” 7 & 9 p.m. $30-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 4.18

Donna Grantis @ Dakota Jazz Club

Though not billed as a tribute, the timing of these shows by 3rdEyeGirl guitarist Donna Grantis, just days before the anniversary of Prince's death, can’t be a coincidence. It marks her return to the Dakota following two performances with her new band last August. 7 & 9 p.m. $30-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here and here. —Michael Madden

Thursday 4.19

L7 @ First Avenue

Politically committed but never sanctimonious, raucous but not sloppy, L7 were the baddest women of ’90s alt-rock, starting Rock for Choice to protect abortion rights, hurling tampons at unruly festivalgoers (ok, it was just one tampon once, but I’m sure that wasn’t the only time they thought of it), and blurting ugly, hilarious noises out of your radio. They never topped their unrelenting Sub Pop masterpiece Smell the Magic or their major label debut Bricks Are Heavy (produced by everypunk’s favorite smoother-over, Butch Vig, and containing the all-too-timely “Shitlist” and “Wargasm”), but they never fell off either, snarling, riffing, and raging till they called it a day in 2001. In 2014 they reunited, then responded to our national-emergency-in-chief last year with their anthem for a (so-far) imaginary coup, "Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago," which they followed up this year with the self-explanatory “I Came Back to Bitch.” Now a new album’s promised for 2019. With Death Valley Girl. 21+. 7 p.m. $25. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Marshall Crenshaw, Bottle Rockets @ Turf Club

Here are two great, mutually appreciative songwriters who love touring together and don’t write as much as they once did. It’s been three years since South Broadway Athletic Club (itself the Bottle Rockets’ first album of new material since 2009) displayed Brian Henneman’s unfaltering knack for sharpening alt-country/Americana tropes from a working class perspective—he’s the kind of guy who quotes the Doors’ “the future’s uncertain, the end is always near” to complain about how short the weekend is. As for Crenshaw, well, after wunderkinding his way the ’80s, flawlessly crafting dozens of songs that the guitar-pop geniuses of the ’60s somehow hadn’t gotten around to writing, his output slowed some. But though he hasn’t released a full-length in nearly a decade, he’s put out a series of vinyl-only EPs since then, and you can hear them in toto on #392: The EP Collection. This includes a number of fine collaborations with undersung songwriter Dan Bern, and brilliantly selected covers from the Move, the Carpenters, the Bobby Fuller Four, James McMurtry, the Lovin' Spoonful, and the Easybeats, plus a live version of the Everly Brothers’ “Man with Money,” recorded live with the Rockets. 21+. 7 p.m. $25. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Kate Nash @ Fine Line Music Cafe

London indie-pop star Kate Nash first emerged a decade ago, her funny and incisive lyrics seemingly coming as easy to her as her charming vocal melodies. Arriving five years after her last album, the new Yesterday Was Forever is a bold, confident comeback where Nash molds electro-pop, R&B, and even grunge into a candid and a surprisingly cohesive statement. Highlight “Drink About You” is easily one of the best songs of her career. With Miya Folick. 18+. 8 p.m. $20-$35. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

PV Glob + Muck Luck @ Khyber Pass

PV Glob is named after the Danish archaeologist who wrote the long-ago best-seller The Bog People. The billing promises “an evening of abstract and otherworldly sounds presented by the Enigmatic and Mysterious PV GLOB.” Hopefully the music is less pretentious. Muck Luck is a trio of people unafraid to reveal their identities, engaging in similar concoctions of electronic blips, wheezes and hums. $5. 9:30 p.m. 1571 Grand Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen @ Dakota Jazz Club

Chris Hillman, who came out of bluegrass and folk, was a founding member of country-rock pioneers the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers, as well as the country hit-making Desert Rose Band. Bidin’ My Time, released a dozen years after Hillman’s last album and just before last fall’s death of producer Tom Petty, is a pure pleasure. Joined by running partner Herb Pedersen—as well as various Byrds, Roses, and Heartbreakers—Hillman rustles through all his back pages, peaking on the Byrds obscurity “Here She Comes Again,” featuring tandem jangly guitars from Petty and Roger McGuinn. 7 p.m. $30-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

