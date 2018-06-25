The week's 8 best concerts: June 25-28

I know, I express that sort of disbelief at the end of every month in this space, but that’s because I’m old and life is slipping… through… my… fingers….

Well, at least there’s some great live music to check out this week.

Monday 6.25

Chromeo @ First Avenue

Challenging themselves to reinvigorate their ’80s-remembering electro-funk, Montreal duo Chromeo have grown more collaborative. They brought in Solange, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, and Toro Y Moi for their fourth album, 2014’s White Women; the new Head Over Heels notably features both star vocalists (including DRAM and French Montana) and instrumentalists (like ex-Time guitarist Jesse Jones). The LP, while not exactly revelatory, sounds surprisingly fresh. With Pomo.18+. 7:30 p.m. $33.50. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis . More info here.—Michael Madden

Cafezz @ Icehouse

Cafezz ranges from trio to sextet, but whatever the size, they fold in Latin jazz, Brazilian pop, American funk and soul, and Euroclassical influences with their native Puerto Rican flavors. The core members include co-founders Carmen Noemi (electric piano) and Edgardo Sierra (bass) with drummer Freddie Burgos. Two percussionists and a saxophonist put the ensemble at full strength. 9:30. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 6.28

The Posies @ Turf Club

Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow are celebrating three decades as an indie-pop team by reissuing three of the band’s sharp ’90s albums: Dear 23, Frosting on the Beater, and Amazing Disgrace. They’re sure to dip into that back catalog, and maybe share some new tunes they’re reportedly working on. With Porcupine, Terra Lightfoot, and DJ Jake Rudh. 7 p.m. $20/$25. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wednesday 6.27

Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown @ Dunsmore Room in Crooners

Cameron Brown appeared on Sheila Jordan’s marvelous Confirmation album in 1975. Forty years later, the bassist originally renowned for keeping time for the fiery Archie Shepp is now the indelible duet partner for an 89-year old singer who was admired by Charlie Parker and set new parameters for scat and creative vocalese. They still often do Confirmation’s stirring set of tunes dedicated to children too—especially timely now. 7:30 p.m. $25-$30. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here . — Britt Robson

Thursday 6.28

Buddy Guy @ Minnesota Zoo

Though nearly 82, Chicago blues guitarist Buddy Guy is hardly just coasting on his golden rep. His new album is The Blues Is Still Alive and Well and so is he. Not only does his Stratocaster still spit thunder and lightning, but Guy’s improvisatory forays are laser-sharp and eloquent, and he remains a superb singer, milking every ounce of blues angst. Guy addresses mortality on a few new songs, apparently as unnecessary as the nonetheless welcome presence of guitar disciples Jeff Beck and Keith Richards on the sizzling “Cognac,” which goes down extra smooth. Quinn Sullivan opens. 7:30 p.m. $68—$80.50. 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. More info here.—Rick Mason

Vinicius Cantuaria @ The Dakota

The Brazilian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist wrote the song (“Lua e Estrela”) that put Caetano Veloso on the map, was part of the downtown NYC scene with Laurie Anderson and Arto Lindsay, and issued a disc of duets with guitarist Bill Frisell. The ache and pearly brilliance of songs that embrace, among many other spices, American folk-rock and Brazilian bossa nova, then are gilded by electronica, has proven to be a great fit for the Dakota. 7 p.m. $30-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Now, Now @ Electric Fetus

Now a duo (following the friendly departure of Jess Abbott), the indie-pop team of Cacie Dalager and Bradley Hale released their first album in four years last month, Saved. If you miss this in-store, you can catch them at the Basilica Block Party on July 6 before they head out of town for a world tour. 7 p.m. 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Weedeater @ Skyway Theatre

North Carolina trio Weedeater began as the side project of Buzzoven member Dave “Dixie” Collins, and it ultimately became his primary band, influencing the sludge and stoner metal subgenres over the past 20 years. After reissuing their earlier albums, renewing public interest in the band, they released Goliathan in 2015, a Southern-fried, supremely fuzzy refinement of their sound, complete with their twisted humor. With Zeke and Sierra. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $20. 711 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden



