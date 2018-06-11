The week's 8 best concerts: June 11-14

Monday 6.11

Okkervil River @ Turf Club

Okkervil River is really the vehicle for singer/songwriter Will Sheff, the only constant member in the indie-rock band’s 20-year history. Bouncing back from 2016’s death-haunted Away, which Sheff recorded with a new group of accompanists, even trying to avoid rock musicians, Okkervil River returned this April with the playful In the Rainbow Rain, featuring the distinctly glimmering production of Shawn Everett (War on Drugs, Alabama Shakes). The gorgeous plea “Don’t Move Back to LA” is a clear highlight. With Star Rover.21+. 7 p.m. $20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here .—Michael Madden

paris_monster @ Icehouse

Visually, it looks like a gimmick. But the sound is infectious funk sprinkled over grimy pop on “Water To the Well,” and cheesy ’80s pop runs gliding through the gutter on “Ape.” It’s Josh Dion, doing triple duty on drums, vocals, and synths—simultaneously. Alongside bassist Geoff Kraly, their duo is called paris_monster, and they’re unique. Icehouse stumbled upon them via Dion’s membership in the psychedebilly Jim Campilongo Trio. What paris-monster has in common with Campilongo is the desire to sound like demented roadhouse music. 9:30 p.m. $12, $15 at the door. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here .— Britt Robson

Tuesday 6.12

Diana Krall @ Ordway Center

When you’re as polished and popular as Diana Krall has been as a jazz singer—and attractive enough to look like the subject rather than the performer of torch songs—a backlash is inevitable. But Krall is indomitable. She’s been unfurling her smoky alto on the standards contained on the disc Turn Up the Quiet for a year now, in perfect tandem with her piano while stone-cold jazz cats like bassist Robert Hurst and guitarist Anthony Wilson populate her band. She knows what she’s doing, and she loves it. 7:30 p.m. All ages. $58-$141. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here. — Britt Robson

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo @ Minnesota Zoo, Weesner Amphitheater

Benatar hasn’t released a studio album since Go in 2003, but she’s remained a committed live performer, touring every year since then. This is one of three Minnesota stops for Benatar and her guitarist and husband Giraldo. They played a show in Duluth on Sunday, and they’ll perform at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Wednesday. 7:30. $65/$77.50. 13000 Zoo Blvd, Apple Valley. More info here . Mayo Civic Center show: 8 p.m. $69.50-$129.50. 30 Civic Center Dr., Rochester. More info here . —Michael Madden

Wednesday 6.13

Hop Along @ Turf Club

Melding Joanna Newsom’s creaky chirp and Jeff Mangum’s willful exhortations into a vocal style that’s all her idiosyncratic own, Frances Quinlan is an unpredictable but never self-involved singer. On this Philly indie quartet’s fourth full-length, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, she’s often ambiguous emotionally without being vague lyrically vague: No chorus will provide you with more heartbreaking reassurance this year than “Don’t worry, we will both find out/Just not together.” With Bat Fangs. 21+. 8 p.m. $16/$18. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here. — Keith Harris

Bobby McFerrin @ The Dakota

In the 30th anniversary year of his massive re-popularization of vocalese via the No. 1 Billboard hit, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” McFerrin continues upon his a cappella way alongside four members culled from his larger ensemble, Voicestra. They’ll perform eight sets of “Circlesongs,” purely improvised choral singing, abetted by a dozen other local singers and members of the audience, over the course of four nights at the Dakota. It’s a good way to highlight the delightful capacity of McFerrin’s method. Through Saturday. 7 and 9 p.m. $55-$75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here. — Britt Robson

Thursday 6.14

Primus, Mastodon @ Myth

Led by the Zappa-like Les Claypool, Primus were among the most lovably strange bands of the ’90s, blending metal, funk, and post-punk. Last year, they revitalized their quirkiness with The Desaturating Seven, inspired by Italian children’s book The Rainbow Goblins. Mastodon, though similarly crucial to the evolution and shape of metal, have exemplified the genre’s cornerstones of power, proggy ambition, and speed. Last year, they released their Emperor of Sand LP andCold Dark Place EP.7 p.m. $52.50-$220.33. 3090 Southlawn Dr., St. Paul. More info here .—Michael Madden

The Blasters @ The Turf Club

Dave Alvin hasn’t been with the band in years, but his brother Phil and fellow original members drummer Billy Bateson and bassist John Bazz remain from the quartet that made an unholy alliance with X out in Los Angeles, blending jangly punk, gothic rockabilly, and blues sagacity for doses of adrenaline they dubbed “American Music.” Rest assured that guitarist John Wyatt keeps the kindred dual guitar feeling with Alvin on this tour. Expect “Marie Marie,” “Border Radio,” and some newer fare. 7:30. $20, $25 at the door. 21+. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here . — Britt Robson

