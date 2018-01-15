The week's 8 best concerts: Jan. 15-18

With their rotating casts of musical guests, these weekly gigs—Cactus Blossoms, Andrew Broder, and Charlie Parr at the Turf, plus Jeremy Messersmith at Icehouse—have established a nice rhythm to the first month of the year. Maybe this’ll become a new Twin Cities tradition.

Monday 1.15

Cactus Blossoms @ Turf Club

Brother act Page Burkum and Jack Torrey ain’t new to this residency thing—the Everlys-summoning country duo played the Turf every Monday back in the early part of the decade before their 2016 album You’re Dreaming started attracting. For this installment, kindred spirit and Minneapolis songwriter Jack Klatt joins the harmonizing sibs. 21+. 7 p.m. $15. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Tuesday 1.16



Yumi Zouma @ 7th St Entry

Led by singer Christie Simpson and her wispy, sneakily catchy presence, this Lorde-approved New Zealand dream-pop outfit have improved steadily since their 2014 debut. The band members scattered across the globe after their high school years but reconvened in New Zealand to record last October’s Willowbank. Their most intimate release yet, it’s no less gorgeously ethereal than their previous records. With JOUR and Phantom Heart. 18+. 7 p.m. $12-$14. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here. —Michael Madden

Roy Hargrove Quintet @ Dakota Jazz Club

Since emerging in the late ’80s with a more straightforward style than fellow trumpeters and early peers like Terence Blanchard, Roy Hargrove has become one of the most acclaimed and exploratory players in contemporary jazz. While he’s played on masterpieces by Common, Erykah Badu, and D’Angelo, he may have done his best work with the Roy Hargrove Quintet, the combo that made the 2008 magnum opus Earfood. Also Wednesday, Jan. 17. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$40. 1010 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-332-5299. More info here. —Michael Madden

Wednesday 1.17

The Killers @ Xcel

The Killers are one of the last “the” bands standing from the rock-is-back onslaught of the early ‘00s, though Brandon Flowers and his boys were always more new wave than the garagey guitar-slingers they were lumped in. Their fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful, which hit #1 in Billboard last year, offers the same expansive, moody synth-pop that made ‘em stars back when people were still casting Eric Roberts in music videos. With Alex Cameron. All ages. 8 p.m. $25 and up. 199 West Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul. More info here. —Keith Harris

Jeremy Messersmith @ Icehouse

Week three of the genteel local indie-popper’s Icehouse residency is titled “Looper’s Delight,” with special guests violinist Lott from We are the Willows and electronics whiz Dosh performing some new material as well as their interpretations of tracks from Messersmith’s ambient collection, Paper Moon. 21+. 8:30 p.m. $16-$20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Thursday 1.18



Andrew Broder @ Turf Club

For his third week at the Turf, the versatile-and-then-some DJ/producer/musician’s guests include breakout south Minneapolis rap artist Izell Pyramid, arty hardcore St. Paul hardcore vets Condominimum, R&B/soul singer-songwriter Mina Moore, super-busy guitar ace Jeremy Ylvisaker, and the genre-busting outfit 26 Bats! Broder’s been donating the proceeds of each gig to a different worthwhile organization, and this month’s recipient is the American Refugee Committee. 21+. 7 p.m. $10. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-647-0486. More info here.—Keith Harris

Anti-Flag @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

This Pittsburgh punk institution has always been fervently political, so there’s no questioning their relevance during these “days that test your heart and soul,” as they put it on their tenth album, 2017’s American Fall. While that concise LP invites comparisons to Green Day’s “punk rock opera” American Idiot, it’s more of a straight shot, with the band delivering galvanizing pop-punk choruses again and again (plus the hardcore jolt “Liars” for good measure). With Stray from the Path and Sharptooth. 18+. 6 p.m. $20/$22. 6 6th St. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Destroyer @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Vancouver rocker Dan Bejar first demonstrated his ingenuity on opuses like 2006’s sweeping, sumptuous Destroyer’s Rubies, and his Destroyer project has had such a consistent run since that they’re practically expected to reinvigorate indie rock with each new album. Last year’s spare and more synth-driven—yet still majestic—ken showed that Bejar can be inimitable in a more streamlined way. With Mega Bog. 18+. 8 p.m. $20/$35. 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

