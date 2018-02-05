Last week was nuts. Cardi B told a local music writer to “suck [her] dick.” Travis Scott couldn’t find a helicopter large enough to transport his crew from St. Cloud to Maplewood. Justin Timberlake ate an unidentified meal. P!nk spread flu germs everywhere she went.

Now that all the celebs have gone off to warmer climes and we’ve got our Cities back, let’s see what’s on the agenda for the week.

Monday 2.5

Chris Bates Red 5 @ Icehouse

Red 5 is now semi-officially up to 7, and bassist-composer-leader Chris Bates couldn’t be happier about the expanded harmonic possibilities provided by guitarist Thomas Nordlund, or the way trombonist JC Sanford coats the bottom of what is now a four-piece horn section with saxophonists Brandon Wozniak and Chris Thomson and trumpeter Jake Baldwin. Of course his brother JT Bates is on drums. 9:30 p.m. $10. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Kimbra, King @ Cedar Cultural Center

Though still best known stateside as the sane female voice in Gotye’s overwrought “Somebody That I Used to Know,” the New Zealand pop star has released two intriguing albums that made more of a splash at home. Her third, Primal Heart, due in April, was reportedly influenced by Mars Volta and Stevie Wonder, and features Skrillex and Natasha Bedingfield. The shimmering Minneapolis-raised R&B trio King is well worth showing up early for. With Arc Iris. 7 p.m. $25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Complete Monday music listings here.

Tuesday 2.6

Mary Lambert @ Turf Club

The woman who made Macklemore relevant for a minute with her soaring vocals on “Same Love” scored a major label deal after that hit, but she and Capitol parted ways after just one album, Heart on My Sleeve. A successful Kickstarter campaign helped Lambert launch her Bold EP in 2017. With Mal Blum. 7 p.m. $16. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here. —Keith Harris

McNally Smith fundraiser @ Vieux Carre

For at least the second time since the McNally Smith College of Music abruptly shut down less than two months ago, a fundraiser is being held to compensate folks who were stiffed their paychecks. This time out, the lead attraction is the MSCM Combo, a septet led by trumpeter Adam Meckler, and featuring well-known local jazz cats like saxophonist Pete Whitman and bassist Gary Raynor. 7 p.m. $10. 408 St. Peter St., Saint Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Complete Tuesday music listings here.

Wednesday 2.7

Davu Seru and Noah Ophovin Baldwin @ Jazz Central

Duets are where the myriad percussion textures wrought by Davu Seru really come out to gambol. When pitted with a forcefully versatile trumpeter like Noah Baldwin, there are inevitably sparks, as well as many delightfully muted exchanges. 8:30 p.m. $10 ($5 w/student ID). 407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Anna Meredith @ Aria

Scottish composer Anna Meredith spent two decades writing contemporary classical pieces before ricocheting to a distant galaxy, where she creates avant-garde cross-pollinations of electronics and acoustic instruments, genres stretching from metal to folk, scales ranging from Wagnerian to critters scurrying in the cupboard. Her 2016 debut, Varmints, embraces maximalist pomp blared by declarative horns, honeyed pop threaded with Yes-like harmonies and intricate, kaleidoscopic waves breaking on surreal shoals. This will be the Midwest debut for Meredith and her band. 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. 105 N. 1st St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Complete Wednesday music listings here.

Thursday 2.8

ZZ Ward @ First Avenue

Zsuzsanna Ward’s blues are peppered with 21st century elements: hip-hop influenced rhythms, phrasing, and arrangements, plus neo-soul, R&B ,and pop facets tinting edgy, expressive vocals that range from sweet to anguished. Blues tradition also infiltrates her second album, The Storm, via her sharp harmonica and guitar work, gospel flourishes, a Bo Diddley beat on “Help Me Mama.” and the cathartic nature of her turbulent, love-gone-to-hell lyrics. The most exhilarating moment is her blues-rock romp “Ride,” a duet with Gary Clark Jr. Black Pistol Fire and Billy Raffoul open. 18+. 7 p.m. $30. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Poppy @ Cedar Cultural Center

The transformation of this subversive YouTuber into a budding pop star has been fascinating, and her music is growing equally compelling as well. Following her promising 2016 Bubblebath EP, the 23-year-old Boston native born Moriah Perreira made her full-length debut with last fall’s cute, clever, and millennial-as-hell Poppy.Computer, which, at its best, evokes both Robyn’s dance-pop and Grimes’ experimentation. 8 p.m. $20/$25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Complete Thursday music listings here.