That was just a little reminder for myself. Here are some great shows for you to get to this week.

Monday 4.30

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever @ 7th St. Entry

Chiming guitars and plainspoken lyrics can make for great indie-rock, and this Australian quintet made something new of those indelible elements on two excellent 2017 releases: the full-length Talk Tight and their EP The French Press. Two strong new tracks have already emerged from the follow-up, Hope Downs, due June 15; the band vents frustration with deliberate miscommunications on “Talking Straight” and decries the callous response to the refugee crisis on “Mainland.” With Sleeping Jesus. 18+. 7 p.m. $14. 7-01 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

David Lindley @ Dakota Jazz Club

Session wizard David Lindley has played virtually every stringed thing invented for nearly every musician who mattered over the past five decades. Guitar, fiddle, banjo, saz, ud, oud, booty-shakin’ bouzouki: Lindley has picked or sawed them all with the likes of Jackson Browne and Ry Cooder, while also defining his own personal roots-hopping repertoire, with influences stretching from New Orleans to Madagascar. Live, Lindley spikes it up with his gnarly senses of humor and eye-gouging fashion. 7 p.m. $30-$35. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Jax Ravel benefit/birthday concert @ Icehouse

The fleet and funky bass lines of Jax Ravel have become a familiar feature of many local ensembles, but when his employer, the McNally Smith School of Music, abruptly closed its doors last year, the Madagascar native’s ability to stay in the States was put in jeopardy. This birthday and benefit concert for Jax, featuring his Jax Ravel Gang and three other bands, will drum up funds for his legal work and living expenses moving forward. 9:30 p.m. $12. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Kid Koala @ Cedar Cultural Center

Like many producer/scratch DJs, Kid Koala mashes up hip hop with ambient sounds, can be found on Adult Swim and the Cartoon Network, and believes life should be a floating arcade. That’s pretty much what this tour and the album Floor Kids Original Video Game Soundtrack, released three days before this gig, are all about. 8 p.m. $25. All ages. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 5.1

Eliane Elias @ Dakota Jazz Club

Brazilian pianist Eliane Elias’ current tour and album, Music From Man of La Mancha, based on her inspired interpretations of nine tunes from the Broadway musical, represent a rare case of successfully tilting at windmills. Original La Mancha composer Mitch Leigh asked her to undertake the project in the ’90s, but contractual issues kept the album unreleased for 23 years. Now revealed, it’s an elegant, occasionally sizzling collection that transports Don Q. to Brazil via scintillating jazz laced with samba, baião, bossa, and frevo. 7 & 9 p.m. $20-$45. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Wednesday 5.2

Kevin Morby @ Cedar Cultural Center

The ex-Woods/Babies singer-songwriter Kevin Morby has said his year-old latest solo album, City Music, is based on myriad urban experiences encountered in his travels. But mostly there’s a specific New York vibe, including repeated resurrections of Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground, plus a Ramones tribute wrenched from Jim Carroll’s “People Who Died.” There are some rapturous, wistful, impressionistic paeans to generic downtowns’ allure. But a persistent theme is alienation; Morby probing haunting loneliness even amidst a crowd. Hand Habits open. 7:30 p.m. $15. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Thursday 5.3

Daymé Arocena @ Cedar Cultural Center

Combining Cuban roots savvy and contemporary influences, Havana’s Daymé Arocena blurred the decades on last year’s Cubafonía. A spectacular singer who can scat authoritatively, exclaim declarative Latin jazz, or use her amber voice to probe the nuances of folkloric changüí, Arocena embraced Afro-Cuban jazz and traditional island genres with a lithe big band. And she dabbled in modern pop and R&B too, particularly on the slick “Cómo,” with Arocena indulging her inner Whitney Houston. Annie Mack opens. 8 p.m. $25. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Kitten Forever @ Loring Bar & Restaurant

Look for our feature on Kitten Forever soon! With Royal Brat, Natural Man and the Doggy Band, and Tiffani. 18+ $8/$10. 327 14th Ave. S.E., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

