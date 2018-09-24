The week's 7 best concerts: Sept. 24-27

Monday 9.24

Arthur Buck @ 7th St. Entry

A collaboration with the New York-based dusky folk-rocker Joseph Arthur, a long-time R.E.M. associate, Arthur Buck is a distinctive project on Peter Buck's extensive c.v. The duo's excellent self-titled debut is grounded in an earth-toned mosaic of snaky programmed beats that encompass funky hip-hop ("If You Wake Up In Time"), soulful hopscotch ("Wide Awake In November"), and bone-dry blues ("The Wanderer"). Atop these vibrant rhythms, the musicians pile on heaps of guitars, keyboards and sound effects, as if fortifying a dam. With Kraig Jarret Johnson. 7 p.m. $20. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Annie Zaleski

Dan Weiss Starebaby @ Icehouse

For those with a taste for doom metal, fusion jazz and Angelo Badalamenti’s Twin Peaks soundtracks, Starebaby hits your sweet spots like an incredibly precise 12-gauge shotgun. For die-hard jazz cats, go for the experience of witnessing Craig Taborn and Matt Mitchell together on acoustic pianos and analog synths. Ben Monder is on guitar, Trevor Dunn on bass, Weiss (an ace tabla player too) is the drummer-composer. A killer band playing utterly unique music in the intimate Icehouse. 9:30 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall @ Guthrie Theater

A shrewd businessman (he was the A in A&M Records) and philanthropist, trumpeter Herb Alpert figured out his own musical niche and turned it into a pretty nifty life. Alpert’s Tijuana Brass mixed Brazilian, Mexican, and Hollywood soundtrack stylings into a frothy, tropical precursor of smooth jazz, selling more records than the Beatles in 1966. Now 83, he continues to tour with vocalist Lani Hall, his wife of 44 years. 7:30. $35-$60. 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Tuesday 9.25

Jupiter & Okwess @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jupiter Bokondji is a riveting performer, reminiscent of glorious batch of iconic African artists. His deep voice and playful manner recall South African mbaqanga star Mahlathini, his protests of government corruption are out of the Fela playbook, and his rollicking group Okwess International resurrects the guitar-driven soukous music of his native Congo. Cameos by Damon Albarn and members of Massive Attack and Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds on Jupiter’s new disc, Kin Sonic, are just icing on the cake. 7:30 p.m. All ages. $22 ($25 day of show). 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Madeleine Peyroux @ Dakota Jazz Club

Sometimes Madeleine Peyroux’s airy ambiance droops into somnambulance, but the high-wire delicacy of her approach works on material like her cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Anthem,” the title track of the gently melancholy record she’s just released. As with much of her recent work, the contributions of producer Larry Klein loom large, but what ultimately rescues Peyroux from formulaic folk-jazz is the way she exploits the tensile pliability of her phrasing. Also Wednesday. 7 p.m. $55-$75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Cyrus Chestnut @ Vieux Carre

Prolific on record and on tour, Chestnut dropped Kaleidoscope earlier this month, a trio affair that roams from Debussy and Ravel to the standard “Darn That Dream” to the spiritual “Lord I Want To Be a Christian” to Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.” At Vieux Carre, he’ll replace the comparatively obscure rhythm section of that disc with drummer Lenny White (a ex-member of Return to Forever, who also played on Bitches Brew ) and redoubtable bassist Buster Williams. Also Wednesday. 7 p.m. ($35-$40) and 9 p.m. ($30-$35). 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Wednesday 9.26

Frankie Cosmos @ Fine Line

Greta Kline started as one of those absurdly prolific Bandcamp bedroom artists, recording as Frankie Cosmos and sometimes under other names. She’s since slowed down, but her indie pop has remained honest, understated, and unfussy. The era of full-band Frankie Cosmos albums began in 2014 with Zentropy, 2016’s Next Thing proved the real breakthrough, and with the Sub Pop Records debut, Vessel, the project leveled up again. Though it’s less catchy than Next Thing, the understated aspects of Kline’s songwriting are still charming. This show is part of Radio K’s 25th Birthday. With Lomelda and Stef Chura. 18+. 7 p.m. $16/$30. 318 1st. Ave. N., Minneapolis. Mor e info here.—Michael Madden

Thursday 9.27

