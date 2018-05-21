Monday 5.21

Billy Martin @ Icehouse

Best known as the drummer in Medeski Martin & Wood and the latter-day Lounge Lizards, Billy Martin showcases his most ambitious attempt to date at fusing the power of visual and musical art. On Disappearing, he combines 50 art works made in his New Jersey recording studio with solo music on piano and various percussion. The night will begin with a Q&A about the project (5 p.m.), then a solo show (8 p.m.) followed by a duo performance (10 p.m.) with sonic shapeshifter Martin Dosh. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Britt Robson

Tuesday 5.22

Corb Lund @ Turf Club

This footloose Canadian alt-country journeyman has been kicking around for over two decades, but he really hit his groove in 2014 when he and his Hurtin’ Albertans checked into Sun Studios to record Counterfeit. He delivered an ever better batch of songs on Things That Can’t Be Undone in 2015, including the Iraq War veteran’s reminiscence “Sadr City” and the formerly famous workingman’s lament “Washed Up Rock Star Factory Blues,” and Nashville’s premiere Americana producer, Dave Cobb, worked his magic on them. With Sarah Streitz. 7 p.m. $17/$20. 1601 University Ave., St. Paul. More info here.—Keith Harris

Wednesday 5.23

Judy Collins @ Dakota Jazz Club

With her sweet, crystalline voice still wafting lovely and pure in her 79th year, Judy Collins remains what the New York Times astutely called the “ageless wild angel of pop.” From iconic ’60s folkie to art-song interpreter, Collins’ long, prolific career continues apace. Last year she issued A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim, accompanied by longtime pianist Russell Walden and featuring her definitive interpretation of “Send in the Clowns,” and Everybody Knows, a collaboration with former lover Stephen Stills, who wrote “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” in her honor. Also Thursday. 7 p.m. $60—$75. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Ike Reilly @ Icehouse

Not many out-of-town cult artists could make themselves at home at a month-long Twin Cities residency. but this rocking Illinois singer-songwriter won an immediate local following with his 2001 debut album Salesmen and Racists in 2001, and his Minnesota support hasn’t wavered since. Reilly’s just-released new collection Crooked Love is typically sharp, acerbic, and heartfelt. He’ll be joined on week three by Natalie Lovejoy. 9 p.m. $20. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis More info here. —Keith Harris

Thursday 5.24

Smoke DZA @ 7th St Entry

Smoke DZA sometimes seems to exist in the shadow of frequent collaborator Curren$y, but the prodigiously blunted Harlem rapper has developed his own East Coast style over the course of more than a dozen albums and mixtapes. Among them are his 2016 collab LP with producer Pete Rock, Don’t Smoke Rock, and this spring’s star-studded Not for Sale—released, naturally, on 4/20. With Spanish Harlem spitter Bodega Bamz and Jayy Grams. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $15. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

The Tannahill Weavers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Aging like a fine single-malt whisky, Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers have been firing up Highlands and Lowlands traditional fare for a half-century. Renowned for their virtuoso instrumental work, finely woven vocals, and stirring intensity, the Tannies have created their own distinct legacy, matching ancient melodies with driving rhythms. The band’s longtime core is guitarist Roy Gullane, flautist Phil Smillie and fiddler John Martin, now joined by ace piper Lorne MacDougall. They’ll mark their 50th year with their first album in 15 years, Òrach. The Northerly Gales open. 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Slayer @ the Armory

Sorry, rock and rollers—you’re not gonna have Slayer to kick you around anymore. When the thrash pioneers announced in January that they’d be calling it quits at the end of this tour, the news was startling but not entirely surprising—as far back as two years ago, frontman Tom Araya was saying, “After 35 years, it’s time to like, collect my pension.” The tour just kicked off earlier this month, and it may stretch in 2019 with European dates, but this’ll be your last chance to see ‘em in town. With a killer support lineup of Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, and Testament. 5 p.m. $100-$148. 500 South 6th St., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

