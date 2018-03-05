The week's 7 best concerts: Mar. 5-8

Monday 3.5

Vince Staples @ First Avenue

Vince Staples is a unique case all around: a young West Coast rapper with an increasingly futuristic ear for beats who excels in both gangster and conscious modes. Since signing with Def Jam, he’s released two incisive EPs (Hell Can Wait and Prima Donna) and proved his ambition and scope with two full-lengths: 2015’s double album Summertime ’06 and 2017’s Big Fish Theory, the latter so filled with avant-electronic production that Staples called it the “electronic album of the year.” All ages. 6 p.m. $30/$35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Tuesday 3.6

Lila Downs @ Ordway Center

Graced with a rich multi-octave voice, Lila Downs, daughter of a Minnesota father and Oaxaca mother, blends Mexican tradition with contemporary flair and progressive activism. Her 2017 Latin Grammy winning album, Salón, Lágrimos y Deseo (Tears & Desire) taps bolero, danzón, banda, mariachi, and son on vivid originals and historic covers, celebrating (in partial response to the Trump trauma) “dangerous” women’s strength, indigenous people’s resilience, drinking, and lust. 7:30 p.m. $22-$58. 345 Washington St., St. Paul. More info here.—Rick Mason

Claudia Villela and Kenny Werner @ Vieux Carre

Brazilian vocalist Claudia Villela first studied under the incomparable bop singer Sheila Jordan, then with rock-solid bassist Ray Brown. She’s well-schooled, then, but she still emphasizes art over craft, which is why she cut a disc of spontaneous improvisations with sublime pianist and educator Kenny Werner, Dream Tales, in 2004. Now the duo are touring, making spacious music out of bebop, Brazilian folk, and the refined twining of their imaginations. 8 p.m. $35/$40. 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul. More info here .—Britt Robson

Wednesday 3.7

Ty Dolla $ign @ First Avenue

Reliably nasty Los Angeles R&B star Ty Dolla $ign’s first big look was the ratchet YG collaboration “Toot It and Boot It,” which he would later call “my weakest piece of art.” Frankly, he takes pride in his progressive approach to West Coast R&B. In the past couple years, he’s had his biggest mainstream breakthrough, appearing on Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home,” and delivered the anticipated third full-length in his Beach House series. His new mixtape with Chicago R&B singer Jeremih is due any day. 18+. 7 p.m. $29.50/$35. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Cécile McLorin Salvant @ Dakota Jazz Club

Cécile McLorin’s fourth album, Dreams and Daggers, collects nuanced versions of standards and the supple-voiced jazz vocalist’s own compositions, some recorded live, some in the studio. Salvant bathes a social anachronism like “If A Girl Isn’t Pretty” in irony, then cleverly rejoins with a sharp original, a Langston Hughes lyric, or a biting blues, with the overall effect a positive assertion of identity. 7 & 9 p.m. $33-$42. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Red Planet with Bill Carrothers @ Dunsmore Room

Red Planet are a fascinating, squirrelly trio on their own. But when they’re joined by pianist Bill Carrothers, who excels at creating a portentous ambiance with a delicate touch, the rhythm section of bassist Chris Bates and drummer Jay Epstein seem more piquant and guitarist Dean Magraw frames his solos so that he and Carrothers are working an ethereal call-and-response. The Coltrane influence over the entire enterprise is a cherry on top. 7:30 p.m. $15-$22. 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis. More info here .—Britt Robson

Thursday 3.8

Charles Lloyd’s Sangam with Zakir Hussain and Eric Harland @ Dakota Jazz Club

Saxophone titan Charles Lloyd turns 80 on March 15. A year of celebration hits an early peak with his four-night, three-band residency at the Dakota. Throughout his remarkable career, Lloyd has ventured from Memphis blues to cutting-edge jazz, flirting along the way flirting with psychedelia and visionary syntheses of jazz, gospel, country, and global music. For the inaugural night of his Dakota stay, he’ll perform with Sangam, featuring tabla master Zakir Hussain and drummer Eric Harland. 7 p.m. $40—$125. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

