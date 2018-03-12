The week's 7 best concerts: Mar. 12-15

Monday 3.12

Pink @ Xcel Energy Center

Pop’s resident bad girl, Pink, is still relevant, having outlasted the Britneys and Christinas she was compared and contrasted with when she first emerged. With songwriting contributions from Bleachers’ ubiquitous Jack Antonoff, rising pop star Julia Michaels, and even indie troubadour Tobias Jesso Jr., her seventh and latest album, Beautiful Trauma, isn’t as strong as its immediate predecessor, 2012’s The Truth About Love, but it gets the job done and includes thrilling surprises like the gospel-fuled “I Am Here.” 7:30 p.m. $211-$716. 199 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul. More info here.—Michael Madden

Tuesday 3.13

Melissa Aldana @ Vieux Carre

I suppose it’s noteworthy that Aldana became the first female instrumentalist to capture the top prize in the annual Thelonious Monk Institute competition in 2013. But what matters is the Chilean tenor saxophonist blows with a mixture of thrilling hard bop and tropical flair reminiscent of her hero, Sonny Rollins. She’s most comfortable in a trio, carrying the freight of the melody, alongside her regular bassist Pablo Menares and relative newcomer drummer Tommy Crane. 7 p.m. $20. 408 St. Peter St., Saint Paul. More info here.—Britt Robson

Wednesday 3.14

Omar Sosa, Seckou Keita & Gustavo Ovalles @ Cedar Cultural Center

Transparent Water is a magical, organically spiritual collaboration between Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and Senegalese kora master Seckou Keita. The duo’s intricate, balanced improvisations, enriched by Asian instruments and Venezuelan percussionist Gustavo Ovalles, dance and sparkle with fluid grace; often profoundly serene yet complicated by deep mysteries. Afro-Cuban jazz and pan-African elements anchor music transcending borders to express the joy of shared humanity. 7:30 p.m. $28-$30. 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

k.d. lang @ State Theatre

While k.d. lang once couldn’t avoid Patsy Cline comparisons, she’s quietly amassed a stacked, singular catalog since the ‘80s. In 2016, the four-time Grammy winner linked with fellow veteran singer-songwriters Neko Case and Laura Veirs for the elegant, harmonious case/lang/veirs, warranting a follow-up. Lang is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her adult-contemporary shift Ingenue, featuring two of her most enduring songs: “Miss Chatelaine” and “Constant Craving.” With Grigoryan Brothers. 7:30 p.m. $55-$353. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Michael Madden

Andy Cook @ 7th St Entry

Local indie-rocker Cook celebrates the release of Modern Man, the second EP he’s recorded with producer Jeremy Ylvisaker in the space of a year. Like its predecessor, In Space, the new collection features and brightly jangling sound and thoughtful lyrics. With Jennie Lawless and the ad hoc local supergroup Doomchild (featuring members of the Suburbs, Poliça, Marijuana Deathsquads, and Gramma’s Boyfriend). 18+. 7 p.m. $10. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Thursday 3.15

They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue

For more than 30 years, Brooklynite Johns Flansburgh and Linnell have been churning out serious weirdness via insidiously clever songs doused in surreal humor. TMBG’s new I Like Fun again revels in catchy eclecticism—power pop, jazzy rock, ragtime, funky avant-garde—while they consider lake monsters, mass hypnosis, and time capsule messages. Also death, a recurring theme addressed with effervescent hooks, giddy harmonies, and a warning that if your body looks abandoned, it may get towed. 18+. 8 p.m. $30. 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis. More info here.—Rick Mason

Fox & Coyote @ 7th St Entry

Ryan Evans and Jonathan Harms formed Fox & Coyote as an acoustic duo, releasing their debut album, If We Stay, in 2012, followed by an expansion of the band and Boardinghouse in 2015. On the band’s third album, Scattered Shadows on a Double Bed, Evans and Harms diverge some from the relationship-focused lyrics for which they’re known, while cellist Katherine Canon, bassist Grant Gordon, and drummer Kenny Befus infuse the band’s plucky sound and tortured vocals with orchestral grace. With Double Grave and Humbird. 7 p.m. $10. More info here.—Erica Rivera

